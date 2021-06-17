Kidnapping suspect wanted for bail jumping

Jun. 17—A woman accused of kidnapping and assault is now facing a new indictment after failing to show up for a court-ordered revocation of bond.

Jayme Danielle Barker, 35, of Winchester, was indicted June 2 by the Pulaski County Grand Jury on one count of first-degree Bail Jumping.

Barker had been scheduled to appear in Pulaski Circuit Court on May 27 for a hearing to determine if her bond should be revoked. Online court records indicate that Barker, who was supposed to be on house arrest, has recently racked up new drug- and traffic-related charges this year in both Pulaski and Bourbon counties.

While Barker apparently appeared for that hearing, court records indicate she failed to report to the Pulaski County Detention Center by 6 p.m. on May 28 as ordered when Pulaski Circuit Judge Teresa Whitaker revoked bond.

The case was shortly thereafter presented to the Pulaski County Grand Jury, which returned the bail jumping charge. At press time, Barker is wanted on the new indictment — which carries a $10,000 cash/property bond.

Barker was released nearly a year ago on an unsecured $250,000 surety bond after pleading not guilty to charges of Kidnapping — With Serious Physical Injury, first-degree Assault, Tampering with Physical Evidence and Convicted Felon in Possession of a Handgun. The COVID-19 pandemic was a factor in the decision to release her with little more than a signature.

The case stems from an investigation begun March 27, 2020, by the Pulaski County Sheriff's Office. PCSO reported at the time that deputies responded with Somerset-Pulaski County EMS and Nancy Volunteer Fire Department around 2:15 p.m. that afternoon to the report of a gunshot victim on Brock Road. The victim was located and identified as Jermaine Bennett Jr., of Winchester. He had been shot in the leg and had zip ties around a wrist and an ankle, according to the sheriff's office, which noted that he was flown to Lexington for treatment of his injuries.

Story continues

Barker was quickly identified as a suspect, according to the sheriff's office. She was taken into custody around 9 p.m. on March 28, 2020. A co-defendant — 30-year-old Zachary B. Kinnard of Danville —was arrested April 2 by Danville Police on behalf of the Pulaski County Sheriff's Office.

Kinnard is charged with Kidnapping — With Serious Physical Injury, Complicity to first-degree Assault and Complicity to Tampering with Physical Evidence.

Should Barker be taken into custody, both she and Kinnard are scheduled next to appear for pretrial conferences on June 24.

The indictment of a person by a grand jury is an accusation only and that person is presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty or otherwise pleads guilty.