Kidnapping suspects taken into custody after hours-long standoff with Lexington police

Two kidnapping suspects from Minnesota barricaded themselves inside a Lexington home for several hours Tuesday evening before ultimately surrendering, according to police.

Zachariah Whitehead, 28, and Amanda Wamack, 28, were arrested on felony kidnapping charges from Minnesota, according to police. They’re being held at the Fayette County Detention Center.

The charges stemmed from an incident in Minnesota, Truex said.

The standoff began shortly after 5 p.m. when police were called out to the 300 block of Tangley Way to attempt to pick up Whitehead and Wamack, according to Lt. Daniel Truex with the Lexington Police Department. The police department from Savage, Minnesota, sent Lexington police a tip saying Whitehead and Wamack were in a home on that block.

Officers confirmed Whitehead and Wamack were on scene when they arrived, but they refused to come out and barricaded themselves inside a home, according to Truex.

The emergency response unit was called out to the scene to negotiate with Whitehead and Wamack, Truex said. The negotiations lasted for several hours until they surrendered around 11:12 p.m.

An infant was at the home during the incident and safely taken into protective custody afterwards, according to Truex. The child’s relation to Whitehead and Wamack is unknown.