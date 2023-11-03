Kidnapping, torture case bound over to circuit court

Nov. 3—TRAVERSE CITY — A Traverse City man charged with kidnapping, torture and criminal sexual conduct waived his right to a preliminary hearing.

Christopher Thomas, 38, had his first court appearance in more than a year on Thursday before Judge Robert Cooney in 86th District Court in Traverse City.

The proceeding lasted five minutes with everyone, except for Cooney, appearing in the courtroom via Zoom.

Thomas' defense attorney, Jesse Williams, entered a not-guilty plea on his client's behalf.

Grand Traverse County Prosecutor Noelle Moeggenberg said there is an offer on the table from her office for Thomas to plead to one count of kidnapping, one count of torture and one count of aggravated stalking. Part of the deal would be that none of the sentences on those charges would run consecutive to each other, and the other charges against Thomas would ultimately be dismissed, she said.

The case was bound over to 13th Circuit Court.

Thomas' last court appearance was originally scheduled for the first week in January, but was delayed after both the prosecutor and the defense ordered independent psychological evaluations to see if Thomas was fit to stand trial.

Last fall, Thomas was originally arraigned on four counts of first-degree criminal sexual conduct, in addition to charges of kidnapping, torture, first-degree home invasion and aggravated stalking.

He pleaded not guilty at his first arraignment, but was denied bond because of an alleged pattern of stalking behavior, authorities said. Thomas was previously convicted of stalking the same woman years ago, Moeggenberg said during his arraignment.

Deputies arrested Thomas after they received a call from the Munson Medical Center Emergency Room at 1:15 a.m. on Oct. 8, 2022.

A 30-year-old Blair Township woman told deputies that Thomas had forcibly removed her from her home, bound her with restraints and sexually assaulted her in a storage unit.

Documents obtained by the Record-Eagle later showed the woman had requested a personal protection order against Thomas last July in the 13th Circuit Court. In the petition, she alleged years of aggressive stalking behavior by Thomas, including an allegation that he tried to follow her out of state to school.

The court in Grand Traverse County denied her request for the personal protection order the day after she filed for it on July 15, according to court documents. Records in Antrim County showed she had been granted a PPO against Thomas from 2014 to 2020.

Cooney continued Thomas' original bond conditions, so he will remain in the Grand Traverse County Jail.

His next court date is Nov. 13.