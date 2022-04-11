🌱 Kidnapping Victim Found Safe + Mobile Chocolate Festival

Hello again, Mobile! Important update: You all, as readers, have made the Mobile Daily so successful that it is my honor to announce the next stage of the newsletter. Patch is looking for a local writer and entrepreneur to take the helm of the Mobile Daily. Although I have loved getting to know this community, we want to pass the torch to someone truly local to write about Mobile long term. So if you’re interested in earning extra income while making this newsletter a more valuable resource for your neighbors, learn more and apply here.

First, today's weather:

Mostly cloudy, a little rain. High: 76 Low: 69.

Here are the top three stories today in Mobile:

A man is in custody after being accused of attacking a woman and throwing her in his car. Mobile police arrested Dominque Thorton on Sunday evening following a standoff on Loblolly Drive. The victim Marlene French was found safe in what authorities described as a possible kidnapping. (Fox 10 News) The Grounds hosted the Mobile Chocolate Festival on Saturday. The 12th annual event returned after being suspended for two years due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The event raised funds for the Penelope House domestic violence shelter and featured music and chocolate. See video footage of the event at the link. (Fox 10 News) If you’re looking for a new home, Patch invites you to scope out the latest local listings. Two new homes hit the market this week in the Mobile area. To see more information on the three-bed $49,999 home or the $250,000 two-bed, two-bath home, click the link. (Mobile Patch)

Today in Mobile:

Create! Play! Learn ! at West Regional Library (9:00 AM)

Teen Twitch Streaming at Ben May Public Library (3:00 PM)

Chess Club at West Regional Library (3:00 PM)

From my notebook:

Mobile County, Alabama invites you to the Cedar Point Pier reopening. A ribbon-cutting will mark the beginning of the fishing season at Cedar Point Pier. The pier features restrooms on-site and allows fishing for Alabama residents, no saltwater fishing license necessary. (Facebook)

Fuego Coastal Mexican Eatery permanently closed its doors Friday night. The thirteen-year Mobile restaurant had expected to close on Saturday but closed ahead of schedule due to greater-than-expected customer turnout. (WKRG News 5)

— Sean Peek

About me: Sean Peek is a writer and entrepreneur with a degree in English Literature from Weber State University. Over the years, he has worked as a copywriter, editor, SEO specialist, and marketing director for various digital media companies. He currently co-owns and operates content creation agency Lightning Media Partners.

