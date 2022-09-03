Kidnappings are rare for Tennessee college campuses. Still, MPD plans to boost U of M presence

The University of Memphis campus hummed along Friday afternoon, a handful of students wrapping up classes and homework, others starting the long weekend early at the campus pool.

None were seen gathered at the intersection of Zach H. Curlin Street and Central Avenue, where the Memphis Police Department had a mobile command center set up at the location of an early morning kidnapping of 34-year-old Memphis runner Eliza "Liza" Fletcher.

Fletcher, a teacher at St. Mary's Episcopal School, ran often on Central Avenue, a main artery of the U of M campus, where she was abducted around 4:30 a.m. Friday, university police said. Her belongings were found in front of a Central Avenue house owned by the U of M.

Kidnappings on Tennessee college campuses are rare.

Eliza Fletcher, 34, was reported missing Friday, Sept. 2, 2022. Police say she was kidnapped while jogging near the University of Memphis.

Still, the Memphis Police Department told reporters Friday it would increase its presence in the campus area, adding a layer of law enforcement to the existing patrol duties of campus police.

The U of M directed inquiries about campus safety plans to MPD.

Two kidnappings at U niversity of M emphis since 2011

Since 2011, there have been two kidnappings on the U of M campus, according to college campus crime data compiled in annual reports by the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation.

One occurred in 2012, the other in 2013, and both cases were closed, data shows.

In 2021, four kidnappings occurred on Tennessee college campuses, making up just 0.1% of all campus crime incidents. Three occurred on Nashville campuses, and remain open cases, and a fourth case at University of Tennessee at Knoxville was closed.

In those cases, the kidnappers were known to the victim in all but one case, where the kidnapper's relationship to the victim is unknown.

It was not immediately clear if the location of Fletcher's kidnapping would qualify as an on-campus kidnapping under the TBI reporting standards.

The uncommon nature of the crime wasn't explicitly discussed by most at cross country practice that morning, but the undercurrent of what happened rippled across the team.

Even if it wasn't said, it was a reminder to, "Run with people today, be with each other, and just kind of stick together, stay as a group," Payton Gleason, a senior and captain of the U of M cross country team said. "No one needs to go venture out on their own."

How U of M contends with Memphis community crime

Over the last six years, U of M has boasted "one of the lowest incident rates among the ten largest universities in the state," it reports in its own campus safety report, required by federal campus safety law called the Clery Act.

But its campus population isn't immune to crime in the community, and university officials have to contend with how crime trends in Memphis as a whole impact U of M's student body.

There have been at least 100 incidents classified as kidnapping in Memphis this year, according to public safety data posted on the city's website.

Currently, the National Missing and Unidentified Persons database lists 145 missing persons from Shelby County. The oldest of such cases dates back to 1986.

In the last decade, 128 people have disappeared from Shelby County. Among those cases Black men and women make up 86 cases total — or 67%.

Prior to Fletcher's disappearance, 32-year-old Willie Jones was last seen by his mother in late April of this year. He has not been heard from since.

According to its Clery Act report, the U of M's University Police define their "enforcement area" between Poplar and Park Avenues to the north and south, and S. Highland and Goodlett Streets to the west and east, with additional coverage for the Park Avenue campus.

So far this year, most campus crimes have been car thefts, part of a Memphis trend, university crime log entries show.

And while inclusive of campus, those geographic bounds don't capture every place a student may live or go.

Gleason said university athletic program officials were meeting about the kidnapping, and he expected them to then check in with students on any safety concerns.

Brooke Calvo is a U of M senior who runs track and is a representative and officer on the Student Athletic Advisory Committee.

“Generally, we choose to run around campus because it feels safer than necessarily going into a neighborhood, just more probability of people being around should anything happen," Calvo said.

Since running in Memphis, Calvo has taken the advice to try not to run alone, run where its light, and to tell someone when she's headed out for a run, where she's going, and when she expects to return.

“I’m not quite sure how to feel about it,” Calvo said Friday afternoon about Fletcher's disappearance. “It’s definitely shocking. You don’t necessarily expect it to happen so close to campus.”

How to contact U of M campus police

The following campus safety information is quoted from the U of M safety alert to campus Friday morning:

A picture of the dark SUV that police say was seen near where Eliza Fletcher was kidnapped Friday, Sept. 2.

"The University Police Department is assisting the Memphis Police Department in investigating this incident. Anyone with information is asked to contact the University Police or the Memphis Police Department.



"The University Police can be contacted at 901-678-4357 (678-HELP). Please store our number in your cell phone's "speed dial" or contacts. The University Police can also be contacted at police@memphis.edu or anonymously at http://www.memphis.edu/police/incidents/confidential.php. The Memphis Police Department can be contacted at 901-545-2677 (545-COPS).



"You can sign up to receive emergency alert messages and contact Police Services through the LiveSafe app for smartphones (http://www.memphis.edu/police/pdf/uofm-livesafe-onboarding-ios.pdf or http://www.memphis.edu/police/pdf/uofm-livesafe-onboarding-android.pdf for download instructions.



"Additionally, you can contact the Tiger Escort Program, which provides on-campus escorts from dusk until dawn, by calling 901-678-4663/HOME. Students at the Law School can request an escort at the security desk."

Laura Testino covers education and children's issues for the Commercial Appeal. Reach her at laura.testino@commercialappeal.com or 901-512-3763. Find her on Twitter: @LDTestino

Reporter Lucas Finton contributed to this report. He can be reached at lucas.finton@commercialappeal.com and on Twitter:@LucasFinton

