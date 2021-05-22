Kidney of a Jewish father killed by an anti-Israel mob donated by his family to an Arab woman from Jerusalem

Randa Aweis, an Arab woman, received a kidney from a Jewish man. Fox News

The kidney of a Jewish man has been donated to an Arab woman from Jerusalem.

Yigal Yehoshua died after anti-Israel protesters pelted him with rocks, according to MailOnline.

His kidney was given to Randa Aweis, a Christian Arab, whose family hopes that this story inspires peace.

The kidney of a Jewish man killed by anti-Israel rioters has been donated to an Arab woman from Jerusalem, The Times of Israel reported.

Yigal Yehoshua, a 56-year-old Jewish man, was seriously injured after protesters pelted him with rocks while he was driving to his home in Lod, near Tel Aviv, according to MailOnline. He died six days after the attack.

Yehoshua was registered as an organ donor. This meant that Randa Aweis, a 58-year-old Christian Arab, was able to receive his kidney after spending around seven years on a transplant list, MailOnline reported.

Mourners attend the funeral of Yigal Yehoshua in the city of Modiin on May 18, 2021. Photo by AHMAD GHARABLI/AFP via Getty Images

The transplant, Aweis told Fox News, has brought her close to Yehoshua's grieving family.

"I never believed I would take the kidney of a person who was killed in such a way, in such a criminal way," she said. "I hurt for the family. I feel that I am taking a kidney of a person who is like family to me. Now I have a family, a different family, a Jewish family."

She has also said that she is saddened by the recent violence between Israel and Palestinians.

"All my life I have lived with Jews and there has never been such a thing," Aweis told Israeli broadcaster N12. "It hurts me for the little children who are harmed in this war. There should be peace between us."

Her daughter, Niveen, told The Times of Israel that she hopes that people take her mother's message of peace from this story. "There is no such thing as Arabs and Jews," she said. "Rather, we're just people, and we need to live together."

Israel and Hamas have reached a cease-fire after two weeks of air attacks and hundreds of casualties. But clashes took place between Israeli police and Palestinian demonstrators on Friday, Insider reported.

Dr. Abed Halaila, the head of the transplant department at the Jerusalem hospital where Aweis is recovering, told The Times of Israel that he hopes this transplant is a "symbol of hope" for more peaceful times.

"We have just seen a woman receive a new organ, and a new lease of life, and I want to say a big thank you to the donor's family," Halaila said. "I hope there will be peace and tranquility for all of us, and lots of good health."

