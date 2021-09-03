New kidney problems linked to 'long COVID'; loss of smell may be followed by other smell distortions

FILE PHOTO: An illustration, created at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), depicts the 2019 Novel Coronavirus
Nancy Lapid
·4 min read

By Nancy Lapid

(Reuters) - The following is a summary of some recent studies on COVID-19. They include research that warrants further study to corroborate the findings and that have yet to be certified by peer review.

'Long COVID' tied to higher kidney risks

COVID-19 symptoms that persist long after infection, known as "long COVID", has been tied to a higher risk for new kidney problems, according to a new study. Analyzing data on more than 1.7 million U.S. veterans, including nearly 90,000 COVID-19 survivors with symptoms lasting at least 30 days, researchers found the "long haulers" were at higher risk for new kidney problems compared to people who had not been infected with the coronavirus. This was true even when survivors had not been hospitalized, although declines in kidney function were "more profound" with more severe infection, they reported on Wednesday in the Journal of the American Society of Nephrology https://bit.ly/3zKI2Y0. Roughly 5% of the Long COVID group developed at least a 30% drop in a critical measure of kidney function known as the estimated glomerular filtration rate, or eGFR. Overall, people with long COVID were 25% more likely than uninfected people to develop a 30% decline in eGFR, with higher risks in survivors of more severe disease. While kidney function often declines with age, the damage in these patients "was in excess" of what happens with normal aging, study coauthor Dr. Ziyad Al-Aly, of Washington University in St. Louis, said in a statement. "Our findings emphasize the critical importance of paying attention to kidney function and disease in caring for patients who have had COVID-19," he said.

Loss of smell may be followed by smell distortions

Many people who lose their sense of smell due to COVID-19 eventually regain it, but some survivors later report smell distortions and unexplained smells, a new study found. Researchers analyzed survey responses from 1,468 individuals who had been diagnosed with COVID-19 between April and September 2020 and had suffered loss of smell and taste at the start of their illness. Early on, about 10% also reported smell distortions, or parosmia, and unexplained smells, known as phantosmia. At an average of six to seven months after becoming ill and first reporting loss of smell, roughly 60% of women and 48% of men had regained less than 80% of their pre-illness smell ability, and rates of smell distortions and imaginary smells had increased, the researchers reported on Tuesday on medRxiv https://bit.ly/2WP7ayz ahead of peer review. Roughly 47% reported parosmia, saying, for example, "some things now smell like chemicals." About 25% reported phantosmia. "Sometimes I can smell burning but no one else around me can," one respondent reported. Persistent smell problems were seen more often in survivors with more symptoms overall, "suggesting it may be a key marker of long-COVID," the authors said.

Vaccines induce antibodies despite cancer, immunocompromise

The mRNA COVID-19 vaccines trigger protective immune responses in most cancer patients with solid tumors and in many people taking immunosuppressive medications, two small studies suggest. In Israel, researchers found that six months after the second dose of the vaccine from Pfizer Inc and BioNTech SE, 79% of 154 patients with solid tumors had developed antibodies, as had 84% of 135 similar people without cancer, a difference that was not deemed statistically significant. Antibody levels were similar in the two groups, the researchers reported on Thursday in Cancer Discovery https://bit.ly/3jGAccu. Separately, U.S. researchers studied 133 adults taking immunosuppressive medications for chronic inflammatory diseases and 53 healthy volunteers. At three weeks after the second shot of an mRNA vaccine from Pfizer/BioNTech or Moderna Inc, nearly 90% of the immunosuppressed participants had developed antibodies, although many had lower responses compared to the control group, according to a report published on Tuesday in Annals of Internal Medicine https://bit.ly/3yEMOVy.

Antibody therapy cuts hospitalization rates

People with mild-to-moderate COVID-19 who were treated with a monoclonal antibody "cocktail" had lower hospitalization rates than similar people who did not receive the treatment, researchers reported on Monday in EClinicalMedicine https://bit.ly/2WCfwJg. They looked at nearly 1,400 such patients, roughly half of whom had received Regeneron Pharmaceutical Inc's combination monoclonal antibody therapy. Among those who received the treatment, about 45% were older than 65, and many had high blood pressure, obesity, diabetes, lung disease and other risk factors. By four weeks after the treatment, 1.6% of them had been hospitalized, compared to 4.8% of patients not treated with the monoclonal antibodies. The study was not randomized and cannot prove the treatment caused the better outcomes. However, it "suggests that when patients who are at high risk due to a range of comorbidities contract a mild or moderate case of COVID-19, this combination of monoclonal injections gives them a chance of a nonhospitalized recovery," study leader Dr. Raymund Razonable of the Mayo Clinic in Rochester, Minnesota in a statement.

Click for a Reuters graphic https://tmsnrt.rs/3c7R3Bl on vaccines in development.

(Reporting by Nancy Lapid; Editing by Bill Berkrot)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Honduras economic development zones worry residents, experts

    Row after row of gleaming new greenhouses are rising on fields just a short walk from the land where the family of Zonia Amparo Vásquez has grown corn and beans for four decades. Construction began in January, but it wasn’t until June when locals learned their community was part of a controversial government initiative creating semi-autonomous economic development zones that are exempt from many national laws and taxes. The peppers and tomatoes the greenhouses produce will be for export and other businesses are expected to someday arrive too.

  • Britain distributing COVID-19 vaccines to climate talks delegates

    Britain has started shipping COVID-19 vaccines to delegates attending global climate talks it is hosting next month who cannot access them at home, with the first shots to be delivered next week. Typically delegates from more than 190 countries attend the annual talks, but with many countries still grappling with the novel coronavirus, climate and health experts have said poorer nations struggling to access COVID-19 vaccines could find sending delegates difficult. "Vaccines are shipping and vaccination will begin next week and through mid-September before second jabs in October well ahead of COP26," British COP26 envoy John Murton said on Twitter on Friday.

  • With Texas abortion law, out-of-state clinics expect surge of patients

    When Kat, a 23-year-old living in Central Texas, discovered they were pregnant, it was five days before a law that bans nearly all abortions after six weeks was to go into effect. "I was stuck with this reality that I was pregnant days before one of the worst abortion bans that I’ve seen in my life gets implemented in Texas," Kat, whose gender pronouns are they/them and who asked that their last name not be used, told "Good Morning America." I was scared." Kat said that after estimating they were likely between four and six weeks pregnant, they feared not having access to an abortion after Sept. 1, the day the law, Senate Bill 8, went into effect.

  • Worshippers pray at gas station in Lebanon amid fuel crisis

    Sheikh Ali al-Hussein led the session to highlight the hardship suffered by people who could not leave their spots in line for gas during the worst economic crisis in Lebanon’s history. The session underscored Lebanon's economic and financial crisis, which has plunged more than half the population in poverty. The two-year crisis has been compounded by the pandemic and last year's massive blast at Beirut port that killed at least 214 people and destroyed large parts of the city.

  • Pandemic once again disrupts plans for Jewish High Holy Days

    As customary, there will be celebrations and somber reflections as American Jews observe the upcoming High Holy Days — their faith’s most important period. There also will be deep disappointment, as rabbis once again cancel or limit in-person worship due to the persisting COVID-19 pandemic. The chief culprit is the quick-spreading delta variant of the coronavirus, dashing widespread hopes that this year’s observances, unlike those of 2020, could once again fill synagogues with congregants worshipping side by side and exchanging hugs.

  • Parkland school shooter wanted words like ‘slaughter’ barred from trial. Judge declined

    The judge who will oversee the trial of Parkland school shooter Nikolas Cruz isn’t going to play word police.

  • New Mexico braces for influx after Supreme Court allows Texas abortion restrictions

    The new law bans abortions as early as six weeks into pregnancy, before many women know they are pregnant.

  • Kathy Griffin jokes about the 1 thing that 'doesn't suck' about her cancer battle

    Kathy Griffin is giving fans another update on her health, as well as revealing her new favorite clapback since she underwent surgery after being diagnosed with lung cancer. Taking to Instagram, the 60-year-old comedian shared a text graphic that read, "One thing that sucks about cancer, it's hard to focus on anything else when one is experiencing shortness of breath, deep coughing, pain, extreme fatigue & in my case, vocal chord [sic] issues." Griffin announced in early August that she'd been diagnosed with Stage 1 lung cancer and subsequently underwent surgery to remove half of her left lung.

  • Merkel: Germany will spend what's needed to fix flood damage

    Chancellor Angela Merkel indicated Friday that German authorities would provide however much money is needed to repair damage caused by devastating July floods, renewing promises for rapid help as she returned to the valley hit worst by the disaster. More than 180 people died in Germany and hundreds more were injured in the July 14-15 floods, which also claimed lives in neighboring Belgium. The narrow Ahr valley, near Bonn in western Germany, suffered the most destruction.

  • God's Not Dead: We The People (Fathom Events Trailer)

    The God’s Not Dead franchise continues in God’s Not Dead: We the People as Reverend Dave (White) is called to defend a group of Christian homeschooling families. He finds himself taken aback by the interference of the government, and believing that their right to educate their own children is a freedom worth fighting for, Reverend Dave is called to Washington DC to testify in a landmark congressional hearing that will determine the future of religious freedom in our country for years to come.

  • Top U.S. health officials say not enough data to recommend boosters widely -New York Times

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -Top U.S. health officials have told the White House they may not have enough data to recommend COVID-19 booster shots for the wider general public by late September as President Joe Biden had anticipated, the New York Times reported on Friday. The top government officials advised the White House on Thursday to scale back a plan to offer the booster shots to the general public later this month, the newspaper reported, citing people familiar with the discussion. Dr. Janet Woodcock, the acting commissioner of the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), and Dr. Rochelle Walensky, director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), told White House COVID coordinator Jeffrey Zientz their agencies may be able recommend boosters by late September only for certain recipients of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine, the Times said.

  • Here's how to time getting your COVID booster and flu shots

    Flu season is right in front of us, even as the Delta variant has COVID-19 cases soaring. Hospitals are worried.

  • Exclusive: U.S. funding tapped for Pacific undersea cable after China rebuffed

    The Federated States of Micronesia will tap a U.S. funding facility to construct a Pacific undersea communications cable, two sources told Reuters, after rejecting a Chinese company-led proposal that was deemed a security threat by U.S. officials. The United States has taken great interest in several plans in recent years to lay optic fibre cables across the Pacific, projects that would bring vastly improved communications to island nations. The undersea cables have far greater data capacity than satellites, leading Washington to raise concerns https://www.reuters.com/article/us-china-pacific-exclusive-idUKKBN28R0L2 that the involvement of Chinese firms would compromise regional security.

  • Bosch's stink-removal gadget just swaps one smell for another

    It defeated plenty of smells but it'll struggle against sweat.

  • Novavax’ Covid-19 Vaccine Could Be the Solution to Emerging Variants

    The Covid-19 vaccine landscape is under a cloud of uncertainty, especially when factoring in the booster regimes meant to halt the spread of the Delta variant. At least this is the opinion of B. Riley analyst Mayank Mamtani. The 5-star analyst believes there isn't enough evidence to support the rationale of the Biden administration’s plan to offer booster shots to all Americans. The program is meant to begin on September 20, with booster vaccines administered 5-8 months following the primary vac

  • Watch Shakira and Sons Milan, 8, and Sasha, 6, Show Off Their Dance Moves in Family Routine

    Shakira and her two sons danced along to J. Balvin's "In Da Getto" for a new TikTok video

  • COVID long-haulers at risk of kidney damage — even those who had mild cases, study says

    Most of them may not even know their kidneys are suffering.

  • 'Largest cutoff' of jobless benefits looms next week for millions of Americans

    At least 7.5 million jobless workers will be left with no benefits when the federal pandemic unemployment programs end September 6.

  • US STOCKS-S&P 500, Dow slip as monthly jobs growth slows; tech stocks lift Nasdaq

    The S&P 500 and the Dow fell on Friday as a slowdown in U.S. jobs growth raised questions about the pace of the economic recovery, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq jumped as the report also calmed fears of an imminent tapering in monetary policy. Eight of the 11 S&P sectors were down in morning trading, with real estate and utilities stocks leading declines.

  • What Are The Odds You've Been Exposed To COVID And Just Didn't Get Sick?

    The delta variant is everywhere. Here's how well experts feel the vaccines and our immunity are working against it right now.