The kidneys can only handle about one liter of water an hour: Dr. Marc Siegel
Fox News medical contributor Dr. Marc Siegel weighs in on reports an Indiana woman died from drinking too much water too quickly on 'Fox News Live.'
A TikToker documented his luxury vacation and said he was shocked by how rich people are treated by society.
The release of Rodney Aviles, accused of murder, from the Arizona State Hospital raises the issue of mental health in the criminal justice system.
The NYPD said Sunday a woman is "wanted for assault" following an incident on the F train on August 3. Footage of the altercation has gone viral.
Court records show that the adult entertainment spot was the location for the abuse, which resulted in three defendants going to prison.
The 26-year-old was killed in an apparent murder-suicide involving his father. CBS New York's Jessica Moore reports.
Taco Bell's Grilled Cheese Dipping Taco, released on Thursday, features its new slow-braised shredded beef — a recipe that took two years to perfect.
A driver accused of causing a crash that killed Treat Williams knew the actor and considered him a friend but denied wrongdoing and said charges are not warranted. Ryan Koss, the managing creative director of the Dorset Theatre Festival in Vermont, said he knew Williams for years as a member of the tight-knit community, as well as a fellow theater member. A Vermont State Police investigation concluded Koss’ vehicle pulled in front of Williams’ motorcycle on June 12 in Dorset, but Koss said he’s “confident the facts will show I obeyed all relevant traffic laws, and the state’s charges are unwarranted.”
According to the director of the Louisiana Culinary Institute, “I’m a big believer that if looks good and smells good, I’m going to like it.”
In this extract from the book 'The One Thing You Need to Know', author Marcus Chown explains how the Dirac Equation came to be.
New York Times columnist David Brooks recently argued that conservatives and Republicans push to drill for fossil fuels and disagree with liberals on climate change primarily because it’s just their way to "offend the elites."
The tech IPO drought is likely over, but don't expect a flood either.
(Bloomberg) -- A Chinese maker of long-range electric vehicle batteries — including one capable of going 1,000 kilometers (620 miles) on a single charge — plans to go public as soon as 2025 as it banks on automakers embracing next-generation cells in the race to overcome range anxiety. Most Read from BloombergTexas Power Prices to Surge 800% on Sunday Amid Searing HeatNetanyahu Seeks to Change How Judges Are Named, Then Stop RevampUkraine Black Sea Drone Attacks Signal Rapidly Expanding WarDeSan
A baby girl who was born under the rubble of her family home destroyed by the deadly earthquake that hit Turkey and Syria six months ago is in good health, loves her adopted family and likes to smile even to strangers. The dark-haired baby Afraa survived 10 hours under the rubble after the Feb. 6 earthquake crushed to death her parents and four siblings in the northern Syrian town of Jinderis. After spending days at a hospital in north Syria, Afraa was released and handed over to her paternal aunt and her husband, who adopted her and are raising her along with their five daughters and two sons.
Former Nixon White House counsel John Dean reacts to CNN’s Dana Bash’s interview with Trump lawyer John Lauro on his defense for the former president’s DOJ indictment for attempting to overturn the 2020 election.
I used to hate running, now I love it
The Bears signed 39-year-old Marcedes Lewis to a one-year deal. Lewis talked about how Robert Tonyan played a role in his decision to sign with the BearsHow Robert Tonyan played a role in veteran tight end Marcedes Lewis signing with Bears originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago
Want an expensive-smelling signature scent without paying the earth? These Quiet Luxury perfumes offer opulence without the price tag...
Everything we know about the latest Apple Watch iteration so far
Antiphospholipid syndrome (APS) is an autoimmune disease (when the body's immune system malfunctions and attacks healthy tissue) characterized by an increased risk of blood clots and pregnancy complications. APS can occur in healthy individuals or people with an underlying autoimmune disorder like systemic lupus erythematosus (SLE), also known as lupus. To be diagnosed, a person must have APS antibodies (immune system proteins) in addition to related symptoms like a history of blood clots and/or recurrent miscarriages.
FacebookA prominent New York City cancer doctor shot her young child before turning the gun on herself, police said Saturday.Few details were immediately provided by investigators probing the deaths of Dr. Krystal Cascetta, 40, and her infant. The New York State Police said in a press release that the scene at the family’s home in Westchester County was “consistent with a murder/suicide.”A preliminary investigation had revealed that Cascetta, whom state police characterized as a “renowned” oncol