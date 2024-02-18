Kids, 10 and 12, beat 3-year-old to death while moms went to casino, Louisiana cops say

Two children and two adults have been charged after officials say a 3-year-old girl was beaten to death in Louisiana.

Around 3:45 a.m. Monday, Feb. 12, the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office received a call from a juvenile saying a child in the home was not breathing and there were no adults there, according to a news release.

When authorities arrived at the home, they saw a vehicle pulling up with two women inside, according to an affidavit. One woman in the vehicle was the mother of the 3-year-old who was found unresponsive inside the house, officials said.

Officials said the mother and the other woman told them they were at a casino.

Inside the house, officials say they found eight children, from 11 months old to 12 years old, left alone.

Paramedics treated the 3-year-old, and she was taken to a hospital. At the hospital, detectives learned she had multiple bruises and abrasions on her body and a brain bleed. They also said they found bruises on a 4-year-old girl who was also at the home.

On Feb. 14, the 3-year-old died as a result of her injuries, officials said.

Detectives learned that two other children, a 10-year-old and 12-year-old, were responsible for the victim’s injuries, according to officials.

“A case like this is devastating,” Sheriff Sid Gautreaux said. “My heart breaks for this child lost too soon, and I pray for the others involved. Please call law enforcement immediately if you are ever aware of abuse, neglect or desertion of children.”

The other woman who was at the scene is the mom of one of the juvenile suspects and the aunt of the other, according to officials.

While interviewing one of the juvenile suspects, his mom repeatedly told detectives that she and the victim’s mom knew of her nephew’s violent behavior toward other children and often observed bruises on kids when they were left with him, according to court records.

She told detectives that the victim’s mom saw the bruising on at least one of her daughters but “ignored her children’s pleas for help,” according to arrest records.

McClatchy News is not naming the suspects or the victim to protect the identities of the children.

The two juveniles accused of harming the 3-year-old were arrested and charged with simple battery and second-degree murder. They were booked into the EBR Juvenile Detention facility.

Both women were charged with principal to battery and principal to second-degree murder.

McClatchy News is not identifying them to protect the identities of the children.

