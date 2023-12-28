All kids need access to after-school programming

After one of Los Angeles’ major freeways was closed indefinitely and rainstorms hit the city, to top it all off, school was also out early in the Los Angeles Unified School District for parent-teacher conferences. These conferences provide valuable individualized feedback — but even with optimal weather and traffic conditions, shortened school days also mean that families scramble for child care and to ensure students continue learning.

Fortunately, we have a way to support families in weeks like this and in other weeks when school still gets out well before the work day ends — effective after-school programming. It’s high time that enrichment, social, and academic support during the hours after school get the attention and investments they deserve.

No matter what time that final bell rings, there is no doubt that after-school programming has become a vital supplement to a well-rounded public school education. By bridging the gap between school and home, after-school programs extend the academic support students receive during the day, ultimately leading to improved educational outcomes, social-emotional skills and more enriched lives. One national study showed that half of students regularly attending these programs made gains in their math and reading grades — and more than 60% improved their homework completion, classroom participation and behavior.

After-school programs also offer a safe and supportive environment for students, reducing crime and juvenile delinquency. When students have a constructive, nurturing place to spend their time after school, studies show they are less likely to engage in risky or harmful behaviors. According to a 2005 study from the Rose Institute at Claremont McKenna College, every dollar invested in afterschool programs saves at least $3 by increasing youths’ earning potential, improving their performance at school and reducing crime and juvenile delinquency. This not only benefits individual students but also offers working parents and guardians peace of mind by providing a reliable, quality child care option.

The vast majority of parents believe that after-school opportunities are important to support their children’s safety and development—however, for every student enrolled in one of these programs, there are two students who would participate if given access. This disparity often falls predictably along socio-economic lines, widening the very achievement gap that it has the power to help close. And with a patchwork of funding and service models, we don’t always know which programs serve students best.

While the list of proven benefits is seemingly endless, the funding and resources needed to make high-quality programs equitably accessible to more families are not. The Expanded Learning Opportunities Program funding that Gov. Gavin Newsom introduced two years ago is a great start. At the same time, we need to ensure that this funding is ongoing, coherent with other funding streams, and remains flexible enough to make the most of these dollars and meet the needs of local students.

That is why I brought forth a resolution that my board colleagues passed unanimously this week, calling on LA Unified to do more to study, fund and advocate for after-school programming and expanded learning opportunities to be available to all our students. We must collectively imagine what we can do for children all day long, including during the hours from when the bell rings until dinner.

As we continue to address the learning gaps and emotional hurdles facing students after the pandemic, we cannot afford to go back to business as before. If time is one of the most significant things that our students missed during the pandemic, then I’ve found a few hours every day where we can make up lost ground and prepare our kids to be the best versions of themselves — after school.

Nick Melvoin is a member of the Los Angeles Unified school board, representing the Westside and West San Fernando Valley, and is currently running for Congress. He wrote this for EdSource.

