Kids being questioned after witnessing shooting death in Jacksonville home

An active investigation is underway following the shooting death of a man inside a home in Jacksonville’s Dinsmore area. Jacksonville police swarmed the neighborhood off Braddock Road late on Wednesday night.

An unidentified man was found inside the home suffering from a gunshot wound. He was later pronounced dead. Officers say multiple children were inside the home at the time of the shooting. None were hurt.

“Age ranging from possibly about 4 to maybe about early teens”, said JSO Sgt. Edwin Cayenne. They don’t think this was a domestic incident, but stopped short of giving a motive.

“We’re canvassing the neighborhood, we’re talking to witnesses, we’re trying to pull video surveillance, to help us identify who’s responsible for this incident.”, Cayenne said.

Officers believe the shooting happened inside the home. While it’s very early in the investigation, detectives don’t believe the shooter was inside the home at the time.











