Kids being transported to Children’s Mercy could get stuffed animal

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — This holiday season a pet store in Kansas City is donating thousands of Christmas gifts to children in the hospital.

“Sometimes it’s the worst day of their life,” said Jeff Drew, a transport EMT at Children’s Mercy Hospital.

Drew’s job is to get patients to and from the hospital safely and provide comfort for kids and families facing medical emergencies.

“We try to comfort them and make sure they can relax as much as possible,” he said.

This year, PetSmart in North Kansas City is teaming up with Children’s Mercy Hospital’s transport department, asking customers to donate a $5 plush toy with their purchase.

“Something like that when they’re taken in an ambulance, having something to cuddle makes a big difference,” said customer Engagement leader at PetSmart, Donna Marshall.

So far they’ve gifted more than two thousand toys that kids can hold while being transported between hospitals.

“So, I always just try to grab it and animate it as much as I can on the transport and wave at ’em and that type of thing,” said Drew. “It’s always nice to be able to say hey, you want this little stuffed animal. Sometimes that’s just enough to crack that fear a little bit.”

With each purchase PetSmart is also donating one dollar to the non-profit PetSmart charities to help pets in need.

They’re accepting donations through the end of the year. The Northland PetSmart is located at 2650 Northeast Vivion Rd.

