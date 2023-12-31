Kids can celebrate NYE at Noon in Tampa Bay

Midnight on New Year’s Eve may be way past your child’s bedtime, but that doesn’t mean they shouldn’t have the chance to celebrate. Organizers at the Armature Works Pier and Great Exploration’s Children’s Museum are hosting Noon New Year’s Eve Celebrations. The Armature Works event starts at 11 a.m. and features a countdown to noon with a colorful daytime smoke fireworks display, bounce houses, face painting, crafts, an interactive DJ, and roaming entertainment on the Pier. The event is free.

