Kids didn’t do chores to stepdad’s standards so he left them with bruises, NC cops say

Two children who were told they did a poor job with household chores were left with “bruises and marks” consistent with a criminal beating, according to the Alamance County Sheriff’s Office in North Carolina.

The evidence, which included hints of strangulation, led to the arrest of their stepfather, the sheriff’s office said in a Jan. 12 news release. The family lives in a rural home northeast of Burlington, about 35 miles west of Durham.

“Sheriff’s Office Special Victims Unit (SVU) Investigators ... learned that two juveniles, 12 and 13 years old, displayed signs of bruising and marks on their body consistent with that of a beating,” the sheriff’s office said.

“The children reported that their stepfather ... had punished them for not performing their chores to his satisfaction.”

Investigators did not reveal the types of chores involved in the dispute.

The 35-year-old suspect fled the home during the investigation and was captured Tuesday, Jan. 10, about 15 miles north at his parents’ home in Caswell County, officials said.

He faces two counts of felony child abuse inflicting serious injury and two counts of felony assault by strangulation, officials said. Bond was set at $100,000 and the suspect remained in the Alamance County jail as of Thursday, Jan. 12, records show.

“While in custody, (he) has been served with domestic violence protection orders,” the sheriff’s office said.

