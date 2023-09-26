'Kids are dying. It’s unnecessary,' Stockton teen dead in downtown shooting

One teenager is dead and another is recovering in the hospital after a shooting in downtown Stockton.

It all started around 4:35 p.m. Monday as commuters were ready to head home. That’s when 911 calls came flooding in and officers rushed to North Center and East Channel streets where shots had been fired.

Police found two teenagers suffering from gunshot wounds, near the Stockton state building and across the street from Regal Cinema.

The victims were just 15 and 16 years old, according to police spokesman David Scott. Scott could not specify their genders or the age of the teenager who died.

“The timing of it, as well as the area, is something that’s very concerning for us,” Scott said. “It’s downtown, a lot of people are just getting off of work … our detectives are going to be working very diligently to figure out what exactly transpired.”

Investigators were on the scene hours later gathering evidence. Two detectives zeroed in on a green bench across from the theater that had clothing on top of it. Some of the clothing was collected for evidence.

A crowd of at least 30 people, families included, gathered in the Janet Leigh Plaza to watch as police worked.

Longtime Stockton resident Salvador Alaniz said he was in the area when his friend called and told him about the shooting. He decided to go to the scene and see what happened.

Alaniz said he was heartbroken to learn the victims were teenagers.

“We need some kind of solution to get these guns off the streets and come up with more things for them (youth) to do … educate them, instead of gun violence,” he said. “Kids are dying. It’s unnecessary.”

There is no motive or suspect information at this time. Scott said investigators are continuing to review surveillance footage and talk to witnesses.

They are also trying to determine the relationship between the victims and the shooter, Scott added. No one has been arrested.

The deadly shooting comes just two days after a 40-year-old man was shot to death near the Sierra Vista housing community.

Anyone with information about either shooting is encouraged to call the Stockton Police Department’s non-emergency number at (209) 937-8377 or the Investigations Division at (209) 937-8323 .

Record reporter Hannah Workman covers news in Stockton and San Joaquin County. She can be reached at hworkman@recordnet.com or on Twitter @byhannahworkman. Support local news, subscribe to The Stockton Record at https://www.recordnet.com/subscribenow.

This article originally appeared on Visalia Times-Delta: 'Kids are dying. It’s unnecessary,' Stockton teen dead in downtown shooting