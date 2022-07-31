Kids on floating trampoline hit by boater accused of driving drunk, Vermont cops say

Two children atop a floating trampoline were struck by a boater accused of driving drunk, police in Vermont say.

The 39-year-old man from Hubbardton was charged with boating while intoxicated on July 30, according to a news release from state police.

One child suffered a minor foot injury while the other was unharmed after the boat crashed into the trampoline around 7:30 p.m. on Lake Hortonia, police say. Another man injured his leg while trying to help the children.

Ultimately, both children were “safely able to make it to shore,” according to the release.

The boater showed “signs of impairment” during the investigation and authorities determined he was driving his boat drunk, police say. He was arrested.

The man was released with a citation for the BWI charge and his initial court appearance is scheduled for Sept. 19, according to the release.

Lake Hortonia is 480 acres and can reach depths up to 60 feet. It is open to fishing and boating activities, according to the Vermont Fish & Wildlife Department.

Hubbardton is roughly 70 miles southwest of Montpelier.

