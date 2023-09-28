Kids Football Coach Steals Team's Money

TechCrunch

The Department of Justice raked eBay over the proverbial coals today, accusing the online retailer of "unlawfully selling and distributing hundreds of thousands" of products that threaten the environment and public health. In a statement on Wednesday, the DOJ said it's suing eBay for distributing restricted and mislabeled pesticides, defeat devices that mess with vehicles' emissions controls, and paint thinners that contain methylene chloride. The agency's lawsuit alleges that eBay did so in violation of the Clean Air Act and other laws that regulate toxic substances.