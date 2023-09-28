Kids Football Coach Steals Team's Money
Kasia Gregorcyzk on a local youth football coach who reportedly stole money from parents. Read more: https://fox5sandiego.com/sports/local-youth-football-parents-say-assistant-coach-stole-thousands-from-team
Kasia Gregorcyzk on a local youth football coach who reportedly stole money from parents. Read more: https://fox5sandiego.com/sports/local-youth-football-parents-say-assistant-coach-stole-thousands-from-team
Stat Nerd Thursday has arrived. Matt Harmon and Dalton Del Don provide one stat you need to know for all 32 teams heading into Week 4. The two also preview a juicy TNF matchup between the Green Bay Packers and Detroit Lions.
Ronald Acuña Jr. was the first to reach the 30-60 club. He just created the 40-70 club.
The Mariners are going to need some help to make it to the playoffs.
The show that was supposed to be Lionel Messi’s became a showcase for one of Major League Soccer’s other hottest teams.
Taylor Swift watched the Chiefs' blowout win over the Bears last weekend with Travis Kelce's mom at Arrowhead Stadium.
Meta announced a host of new AI-powered bots, features and products to be released across its messaging apps, the Meta Quest 3 and the future Ray-Ban Meta smart glasses. The new features -- ranging from an AI assistant to image editing -- harness the power of generative AI to make Meta's technology just that much more addictive. Although, per Meta's wording, the new AI experiences and features "give you the tools to be more creative, expressive and productive."
Nobody is going to hand Pat Riley his next ring. He will have to earn it, and that requires paying full price.
ChatGPT can once again browse the internet to provide users with real-time updates.
Uninsured motorist coverage can protect you if you’re hit by a driver who doesn’t have insurance. Here’s how it works.
Tucker had been suspended without pay following allegations of sexual harassment.
Vincent Goodwill is joined by Dan Devine for a quick reaction to the surprise 3-team trade that sent longtime Portland Trail Blazer Damian Lillard to the Milwaukee Bucks.
For the second time in a month, College Football Playoff leaders delayed any decision — or even discussion — on a potential change to the CFP format.
Affordable luxury is attainable now more than ever with so many brands creating quality products that won't break the bank. These kitchen staples are all under $100.
The Department of Justice raked eBay over the proverbial coals today, accusing the online retailer of "unlawfully selling and distributing hundreds of thousands" of products that threaten the environment and public health. In a statement on Wednesday, the DOJ said it's suing eBay for distributing restricted and mislabeled pesticides, defeat devices that mess with vehicles' emissions controls, and paint thinners that contain methylene chloride. The agency's lawsuit alleges that eBay did so in violation of the Clean Air Act and other laws that regulate toxic substances.
Lillard is headed to Milwaukee in a three-team deal with the Suns.
Sample sizes are tricky three weeks in, but there's no denying that Dallas has been deficient so far in one key area. And Zeke helped them solve that in the past.
The betting market has had a whale of a time getting a handle on Colorado, but things are becoming clearer now.
Mikey Williams was arrested in April after an alleged shooting at his San Diego home.
Facebook's parent is expected to make the Meta Quest 3 the centerpiece of the event. While companies like Magic Leap have pivoted the entirety of their focus to corporate training and prototyping, Meta is still extremely invested in consumer. While VR/AR haven't been the rousing success Mark Zuckerberg et al. have been hoping for, Meta has a significant headstart ahead of the rest of the industry (excepting maybe Vive and PlayStation VR).
Weigman was injured in the second half of the Aggies' win over Auburn.