Kids found after dad's delivery van stolen in San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Two young children were found early Sunday after the minivan they were in was stolen when their father jumped out to deliver food in San Francisco, authorities said.

Jeffrey Fang had his 4-year-old daughter and 1-year-old son with him while he delivered for DoorDash Saturday night, San Francisco police said.

He got out of the Honda Odyssey around 8:45 p.m. to drop off an order in the Pacific Heights neighborhood, and when he came back he saw a stranger driving off in the van.

“I yelled at him and told him to get out and two of my kids are in the car,” Fang told ABC 7 TV in San Francisco. Fang called police and a search was launched.

“Times are hard, if you’re going to have to resort to stealing, that’s a different matter, but please, don’t hurt my kids. Let them return safely back to me and my wife, please,” Fang pleaded.

Police announced on Twitter shortly after 1 a.m. Sunday that the children and the minivan were located in the city's Bayview district.

“The children will be medically evaluated and reunited with their parents,” the police statement said. “Suspects are still outstanding.”

There was no information about a suspect or suspects.

