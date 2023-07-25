‘Kids with guns.’ Lexington teen was killed in a drug deal gone wrong, detective says

A shooting that left a teen dead and another in critical condition was over a perceived drug deal gone wrong, according to a Lexington police detective.

Emmanuel Contreras, 19, is one of two teenage suspects charged with murdering 16-year-old Christopher Valdez July 5. Contreras appeared in court Tuesday for a preliminary hearing, which is the first chance a defendant and their lawyer have to hear evidence from investigators. He also faces assault, evidence tampering and trafficking marijuana charges.

Contreras told police he and his cousin, a juvenile who is also a suspect in the case, were sitting in a car at Pine Meadows Park when Valdez and a juvenile approached them with firearms, according to Davis’ testimony. Contreras and his cousin were waiting to conduct a drug deal that had been setup through social media, Davis said.

Both sides fired at each other, according to testimony.

Officers responded to the shooting and initially found a 17-year-old victim with multiple gunshot wounds to the abdomen and legs, Davis said. That victim was sent to University of Kentucky Chandler Hospital with serious injuries and underwent six surgeries, Davis said.

Officers on scene received calls from Saint Joseph Hospital where a second gunshot victim had arrived — a 16-year-old, with a gunshot wound to the face.

Davis said a juvenile witness who lives nearby spoke with officers and said he saw the incident happen, and saw Valdez run into the woodline of the park.

“With that new information, we were able to locate the deceased into the woodline with a single gunshot to the back,” Davis said.

Davis said police used Flock cameras to track a car involved in the incident. They found the vehicle at a residence in Masterson Station. They also found Contreras at a residence with his girlfriend, and followed him until they conducted a traffic stop.

When searching Contreras’ home on Maple Drive, police located 8 ounces of marijuana, scales, ammunition, drug paraphernalia and firearm magazines, Davis said.

Contreras allegedly made remarks about what happened at the park and was taken to police headquarters for interviews, Davis said.

Contreras told police the juvenile who was with Valdez began firing at him and his cousin first, prompting them to return fire, according to Davis. The juvenile suspect, who hasn’t been named by investigators, shared similar statements with police, Davis said. Nearly 20 shots were heard on surveillance footage from a nearby residence.

Officers located two guns at the park, one of which was deemed “unfireable,” according to Davis.

If the suspects’ statements are corroborated, Davis said the surviving juvenile who was shot could face charges of robbery and assault.

Judge: Suspect is a ‘danger to the community’

Contreras’ attorney, Brooklynn Alcorn, asked for the assault charge to be dropped and said murder was not an appropriate charge.

“I don’t believe murder is an appropriate charge — the victims allegedly set up a drug deal bringing guns and no money,” Alcorn said. “I don’t think this rises to murder, but manslaughter or reckless homicide based off probable cause.”

Fayette District Judge Lindsay Hughes Thurston disagreed, and sent the charges to a grand jury. She also kept Contreras’ bond at $750,000.

“You are facing a Class A felony. That is the most serious felony in the commonwealth and I believe you are a danger to the community,” Thurston said. “Kids with guns — it is all I have heard in this hearing today and it is very concerning for this court.”

Valdez’ neice, Jaqueline Garcia, said her uncle did not know Contreras at all and she is not sure if he was there for a drug deal.

“It is painful and hard knowing we won’t get to see him again,” she told reporters after the hearing. “But we are staying strong to fight for this case and get justice.”

She said Valdez was her best friend, and recalled his smile, love for skateboarding and “speaking the word of God.”

“I think this was just the wrong place, wrong time,” she said. “Emmanuel shouldn’t be out on the streets, because you just never know.”