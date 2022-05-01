Kids with guns are a public health catastrophe

Candles are lined up on the sidewalk outside a Canton home where William Harvey Jr., 19, and Jeremiah Burton, 19, were killed in a shooting in March.

Last month, two 19-year-olds met their unexpected end when police say they were shot and killed in their Canton apartment by a 16-year-old boy from Cleveland Heights.

A double homicide is never a run-of the mill incident.

Murder by gunfire is always a tragedy, but it's not new or even unusual, especially in a city.

What makes it different is who's doing the shooting

So far this year, the number of incidents involving armed teens in Canton have doubled, according to authorities. This year, nine teens have been arrested in six serious incidents involving guns.

In January, for instance, a 16-year-old and a 17-year-old were arrested and charged as adults for allegedly shooting and killing a 51-year-old Canton man. In the same month, a 19-year-old in Alliance was arrested for a shooting that took place in 2021.

By now, we know the inevitable result: Commemorative T-shirts, candlelight vigils, funerals, imprisonment.

Wash, rinse, repeat.

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention designated gun violence as the chief cause of death for young Americans ages 1 to 19 in 2020, surpassing fatal car accidents.

The agency reports there were 45,222 firearm-related deaths in which the victims were under 20.

Fifteen percent of those fatalities involved Black youth.

No amount of spin can explain away this demographic.

We know some of the factors. We're a nation awash in guns. A sizable percentage of kid-involved shootings occur because of careless adult gun owners.

The Violence Policy Center just reported that gun deaths have surpassed vehicle fatalities in 34 states, including Washington, D.C.

For more than 100 years, our popular culture, from Yosemite Sam to Scarface has told us that guns are a solution to our problems.

They make us someone to respect and fear.

We also know pervasive poverty destabilizes families. In a country which equates being poor with moral failure and wealth with being upright and successful, some Black youth are driven by a desire to accumulate money and material goods by any means necessary.

In her book, "Salvation: Love and Black People," the late essayist bell hooks notes that while everyone advocates for more discipline for Black boys, no ever talks about the need they have for love like everyone else.

The solution is as simple and as complicated as that.

An evidence photo from the Canton Police Department shows a gun used in a fatal shooting.

Much more than a crime problem

Though discipline is a necessity for all of us, we humans require love like water and air. Without it, we become feral; bloodless and empty vessels devoid of conscience, which makes it easy to shoot another person and impossible to worry about the consequences.

But it's more than a crime problem. It's time to stop pretending that Black children living in grinding poverty, dysfunction and instability simply shrug off the traumas that bludgeon their lives and are in no need of access to mental health.

It isn't a problem that can be resolved by the graveyard or the prison yard, both of which never seem to run out of room. We need all the young Americans we can get.

The number of Black girls attempting and committing suicide is climbing at an alarming rate.

We know many Black boys are adrift from a lack of personal role models; someone to help them understand what is required of a responsible man.

Now there are some who argue that Blacks simply are more violent by nature. But that would require us to ignore our country's history and 5,000 years of European conflict, including the atrocities currently being committed in Ukraine.

Without love, there is no self-respect, which means all people become expendable. Problems and conflicts are resolved with the pull of a trigger.

Because social problems never remain in one place, we all have a stake in improving the future of Black boys before a bullet pierces our windshield or a body lands on our doorstep.

Charita M. Goshay is a Canton Repository staff writer and member of the editorial board. Reach her at 330-580-8313 or charita.goshay@cantonrep.com. On Twitter: @cgoshayREP

