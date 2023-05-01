Kids had ‘front row seat’ for home invasion that left father of 5 dead, Ohio cops say

A mother and father were shot during a deadly home invasion in Ohio, and their children saw it happen, Columbus police say.

Before midnight on April 30, police received a 911 call about a shooting at a home on the city’s north side, Columbus police said in a news release.

Officers arrived to find a man and woman, both 28, with gunshot wounds, the release said. The man, Brandon Gilliam, was pronounced dead at the scene, while the woman was taken to a hospital in critical condition.

Gilliam and the woman lived together at the home with their five children, who were present during the home invasion, police said.

Investigators say one or more suspects forced their way into the house and shot the couple. Their kids were unharmed, but several witnessed the violence and even helped their wounded mother call 911.

The children had a “front row seat for it all,” police told WCMH.

They are currently in the custody of child protective services, the station reported.

Police didn’t say what may have motivated the suspects to shoot the couple, but an investigation is underway.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Columbus police, at 614-645-0907, or call in a tip to Ohio Crime Stoppers at 614-461-8477.

