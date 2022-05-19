Kids hurt after being attacked at middle school by angry adult mom, daughter, SC cops say

An adult mother and daughter are in jail after attacking three students at a Midlands middle school Wednesday, the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office said.

Sumter residents Whitney Smith, 32, and her mother, Mamie Smith, 67, were each charged with third-degree assault by mob and disturbing schools, the sheriff’s office said in a Thursday news release.

The women went to Ebenezer Middle School in Dalzell to confront a child who they accused of bullying a family member, Sheriff Anthony Dennis said.

At about 2:30 p.m., the school’s resource officer called the sheriff’s office for backup in reference to a fight in progress, according to the release.

Whitney and Mamie Smith went to the school, buzzed the front door for entry, and informed the school staff that they needed to go to the attendance office, the sheriff’s office said.

Once inside the building, the women ran down the hallway confronting a student in the hallway, pushing the child against the wall, where they hit and scratched her in the face and head, according to the release.

Another student in the hallway was also pushed and hit, and a third student was also assaulted before the school resource officer and staff were able to detain the women, the sheriff’s office said.

One of the juveniles was transported by EMS to an area hospital, and another student was taken by her parents for medical treatment, according to the release. The third student was released to parents, the sheriff’s office said. Further information on the children’s conditions was not available.

“Our investigation showed that the students who were viciously attacked were not even the students who these subjects believed had bullied their family member,” Dennis said in the release. “The fact is, the students who were reported as bullying these (women’s) family member (were) actually in the office being dealt with when this attack took place.”

Whitney and Mamie Smith were taken to the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Detention Center where they remain behind bars, waiting for a bond hearing, the sheriff’s office said.

If convicted on the assault charge, each woman faces a maximum sentence of a year in prison, while a conviction on the misdemeanor disturbing schools charge is punishable by a maximum of 90 days in jail and a $1,000 fine, according to South Carolina law.

“This type of behavior is criminal and should never be considered as the appropriate way to deal with matters,” Dennis said. “We work very hard to protect all students in our schools.”

