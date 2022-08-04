'For Kids, By Kids' program has many benefits

Aug. 4—WILKES-BARRE — On a quiet Wednesday, students participating in the Luzerne/Wyoming Counties System of Care program were busy preparing meals for other students of families in need.

The scene was quiet for sure, but for the families served, the program has been a resounding success.

The program is called "For Kids, By Kids," and it's part of the federally funded food program that was an idea developed from youth involved in community service through the Luzerne County Juvenile Wellness Court.

Joe Kloss, program director, said participants learn that recognizing the food insecurity that exists in their community, as evidenced by the number of students who qualify for free/reduced lunch assistance.

"The youth come together once a week during the summer at the Wyoming Valley Catholic Youth Center to prepare meals for approximately 150 local children," Kloss said. "The meals are later distributed to students that participate in summer programming at Kistler Elementary School."

Kloss and CYC Executive Director Mark Soprano said for the last several weeks, the Wyoming Valley CYC has been partnering with several other agencies to offer this new food program to children/families in need who participate in summer programming at Kistler Elementary School.

The "For Kids By Kids" food program distributes 150 meals to community each week throughout the summer and Kloss said it may continue in the fall.

Partners in the For Kids By Kids food program include:

Luzerne Wyoming Counties MH-DS (System of Care)

Luzerne County Wellness Court

Luzerne County Juvenile Probation

Children's Service Center (Diversion Team)

Judge Jennifer Rogers

Wyoming Valley Catholic Youth Center Drop-In Center Youth

United Way of Wyoming Valley

Kistler Elementary School (Wilkes-Barre Area School District)

Prater said he has enjoyed cooking for most of his life and he also watches every cooking show on TV.

"I've always liked to cook," Prater said. "And I especially enjoy cooking as a way to help other people."

Prater attends Wilkes-Barre Area High School and he also takes culinary classes at Wilkes-Barre Area Career & Technical Center.

Soprano said the participating students are ages 12 to 18 and they arrive at the CYC every Wednesday to prepare and pack the meals that are then distributed to the families at Kistler Elementary.

"It's a great program," Soprano said. "The students learn how to prepare the meals and they also learn the importance of helping others in the community."

Kloss agreed, stating that the students "are building skills for possible future employment and they receive community service credit."

Kloss said there are about 35 to 40 students in the program.

About System of Care Initiative

(From its website)

System of Care is a philosophy on how services should be delivered. System of Care is about changing the way that youth, families, government and communities carry out their responsibilities to each other:

—Youth and families are acknowledged to be central to the identification and delivery of services and supports,

—All child-serving systems collaborate, share resources and support one another,

—Natural supports are as important as paid services,

—Youth and family organizations support individual youth and families and help make policy and funding decisions,

—Communities are engaged and transformed to be welcoming and supportive of all youth and families.

System of Care is committed to enhancing the County's youth and family voices. Through System of Care, an increase in peer support has been developed. Roles like Family Peers, Family Navigators and Certified Peer Specialists for youth and young adults, and Youth Engagement Specialists have been created. These positions provide one on one advocacy to the community.

Referrals are currently being accepted. Contact the Project Director, Joe Kloss at 570-408-1332 — joseph.kloss@luzernecounty.org — for referral information.

Reach Bill O'Boyle at 570-991-6118 or on Twitter @TLBillOBoyle.