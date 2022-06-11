'Kids or the killers?' Louisville's March for Our Lives draws dividing line on gun reform

Dozens of children, from toddlers to teenagers, lined up Saturday outside Metro Hall with signs calling for an end to violence as hundreds gathered downtown in support of reformed gun control laws in the U.S.

U.S. Rep. John Yarmuth said those kids stand as a stark reminder of the stakes of gun violence. The congressman from Kentucky has two young grandchildren, he said, and he'd spent more time lately considering their future in the aftermath of the recent school shooting in Uvalde, Texas.

"What side are you on — the kids or the killers?" he asked the crowd.

The march Saturday was one of several that took place across the nation. They were organized under the "March for Our Lives" banner, an organization founded by former Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School students who survived a shooting on their campus in 2018 in which 17 people were killed and another 17 injured.

The marches, which brought thousands into the streets in cities around the country, came following the recent Uvalde massacre, in which 19 children and two teachers were killed in a shooting at an elementary school in May, and a shooting in Buffalo, New York, where 10 Black people were shot and killed in a grocery store.

Approximately 246 mass shootings have taken place in the country since the beginning of this year, according to research group Gun Violence Archive.

Louisville's Greg Fischer was among several mayors across the country to tout the event, which he said in a press release was taking place after lawmakers at state and federal levels have failed to "enact common-sense guns laws — laws that vast majorities of U.S. residents support."

Hundreds gathered with him at the event downtown Saturday, including those from several organizations including JCPS Justice Now students, WE Day Kentucky, The ACE Project, Moms Demand Action-Kentucky chapter, Mothers of Murdered Sons & Daughters (MOMS) and others.

Donna Munoz was among them, She's met a lot of families affected by gun violence, she said, and those families have become her family as well. After all, her son Jose Antonio Munoz was killed in February 2019 in a shooting at the Outer Loop Olive Garden.

"We're all here for the same thing: to end gun violence," she said.

Speakers at the event shared the same message at Metro Hall before the march began. Fischer said guns impact every aspect of American life, from trips to the store or church to concerts and visits to movie theaters. The shootings, he said, are "a nightmare that must stop."

"Shame on you," he said about politicians who vote against gun control policies. "Shame on you."

Mayor Greg Fischer locks arms with Rose Smith and Reverend Charles Elliott during a march protesting gun violence in downtown Louisville, Kentucky on June 11, 2022.

Fischer wasn't alone in his sentiment.

Yarmuth, a Democrat who represents Louisville in the U.S. House of Representatives, noted he has been given an "F" grade from the National Rifle Association over his support for proposed gun control legislation.

He isn't shy about showing it off, either. He said he wears an "F" button on his suit jacket when he appears in Congress and showed a big red "F" cutout to the crowd at one point Saturday.

"I supersized my 'F'," he said. "When people ask me if it's an 'F you,' I say, 'When it comes to the NRA, yes it is.'"

Yarmuth, who is not running for reelection, has been in Congress for 15 years now. He's seen how gun control laws have hurt the country, he said, making the case that inaction will lead to more deaths as time goes on.

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell did not join Yarmuth and other elected officials in the crowd, but his name came up plenty of times throughout the afternoon. Many speakers – including Rose Smith, mother of Cory "Ace" Crowe Sr., who was killed in October 2014 – directly addressed the senator from Kentucky.

"This is where I have to go to see my son," Smith said, holding up a sign with Crowe's tombstone on it. Munoz stood to her left at the top of Metro Hall with family members, including two children holding up signs that said "Put the gun down!" and "Disarm hate."

Violet Dailinger, 11, holds up a sign during a march protesting gun violence in downtown Louisville, Kentucky on June 11, 2022.

After the speeches at Metro Hall, hundreds marched down Sixth Street to the Martin Luther King Jr. Plaza at Sixth and Chestnut streets to the front of the Romano L. Mazzini Federal Building, chanting "enough is enough" in hopes that Congress would hear their message.

March for Our Lives held at least 450 rallies Saturday, according to an official spokesperson from the group. Up to 50,000 protestors were expected in Washington D.C. alone in a march against gun violence, according to a permit from the National Park Service.

Gun violence, meanwhile, continues to take a toll on Louisville. Local police have investigated 74 homicides in the city as of June 11, and in 2021 police responded to a record 187 homicides.

Santa Art Hoffman holds up a sign condemning mass shootings during a rally against gun violence in downtown Louisville, Kentucky on June 11, 2022.

Contact Caleb Stultz at cstultz@gannett.com. Follow him on Twitter at @Caleb_Stultz.

