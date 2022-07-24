Kids learn about crime scene investigation, defensive tactics and more at NWFSC's police camp

NICEVILLE — The Northwest Florida State College Police Department held a camp last week for youths interested in the varied aspects of police work.

Another NWFSC activity for kids: Kids on Campus offers youths a taste of college with summer classes at NWFSC

Junior lifeguard training underway: Nearly 300 kids learn CPR, rescue techniques in Okaloosa, Walton junior lifeguard programs

Police Camp offered a week of activities and exercises that aimed to enhance students’ knowledge in law enforcement and public safety.

Youths watch a drone being flown around a classroom during Northwest Florida Sate College's Police Camp held at the Niceville campus.

Students learned about defensive tactics, crime scene investigation, police K-9s, firearms safety , drones and more. The camp was designed for students in the fifth through ninth grades.

This article originally appeared on Northwest Florida Daily News: Northwest Florida State College holds police camp for kids