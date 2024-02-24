Kids learn to ‘Map Your Mind’ at annual Reach Out to the Youth event

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Kids put on their lab coats Saturday at Michigan State University’s Secchia Center to learn more about how we think.

It was all a part of this year’s 10th annual Reach Out to the Youth program hosted by the MSU College of Human Medicine.

This year’s theme was “Map Your Mind.”

Children aged 7 to 11 and their parents learned all about the brain and explored fields of medicine and health science.

Organizers say the event is a great way to introduce kids to the medical field early.

“It’s really important to diversify the face of medicine and just trying to show them that medicine is really fun, it can be really exciting and really just want to anchor their appreciation at an early age,” Nathan Hankerson, second-year medical student and co-pipeline chair of Reach Out to Youth, said.

“You got to enjoy watching the students with the kids because there’s just so much joy that they get to have, and the students work so hard all the time. That they get to have a little bit of joy is just wonderful,” Aron Sousa MD, dean of the MSU College of Human Medicine, said.

The college’s next event is a Neuroscience Fair on March 16 at the Grand Rapids Public Museum. For more information, visit the MSU College of Human Medicine website.

