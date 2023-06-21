Kids lied about shooting that killed 9-year-old boy, Georgia police say. Mom charged

A mother accused of convincing her kids to cover up a shooting that killed a 9-year-old Georgia boy has been charged, police told news outlets.

The woman was arrested June 14 and charged with influencing a witness after King Javier Black was shot outside her home in East Point earlier this month, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported, citing police.

She’s the mother of another 9-year-old who investigators believe fired the shot that killed King on June 3, according to the newspaper.

McClatchy News is declining to name the woman because she hasn’t been charged in the child’s death. East Point police didn’t immediately return a request for comment.

“I’m just glad that someone’s being held accountable, but it’s never going to bring him back,” King’s mother, Joy Black, told WXIA.

The youngster was playing with two other kids, a 6-year-old and a 9-year-old, at a home where they had access to two loaded guns, WANF reported, citing East Point Police Chief Shawn Buchanan.

Investigators believe the other 9-year-old was inside playing with the weapon when it went off. The bullet went through a door and hit King on the other side, according to the station.

He was found outside and later died at a hospital, WXIA reported.

During questioning, the 6-year-old told investigators she and her brother were told to lie about the shooting, the station reported, citing an incident report.

“She knew the truth. She tried to conceal the truth,” Buchanan told WXIA of the kids’ mother. “In addition, (she) actually tried to get the kids to lie about what occurred. This is a tragedy all the way around.”

Investigators said additional charges against the woman are possible, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported.

King was remembered as “a loving child” who enjoyed swimming and playing with his friends, according to his obituary.

“King was dynamic because of his capacity for love and forgiveness, his ability to shake off negative attitudes, and his pursuit to love anyone who would allow him to,” it reads.

His funeral is set for Friday, June 23, in Kalamazoo, Michigan.

East Point is about 10 miles southwest of downtown Atlanta.

Toddler accidentally shoots pregnant mom, killing her and unborn child, Ohio cops say

Man killed when his brother fires gun through bedroom door, Georgia police say

Man is fatally shot in back during fight inside fast food restaurant, Illinois cops say