Kids in local communities find fun amid the freezing winter temperatures

(WFRV) – Just because the cold temperatures are back, that doesn’t mean your kids have to stay cooped up inside all day.

On days when it’s too cold for your little ones to be running around outside for too long, there are alternative options that allow them to run around indoors, like indoor playgrounds such as Kidz Town in De Pere.

Green Bay & San Francisco slated for Saturday night, rest of Divisional Round finalized

“We’ve got about 2,500 square feet of area that they can run around here,” said Kidz Town Owner Toni Vincent. “And when it’s cold outside and they can’t play in the snow, they have a lot of options here.”

The play center caters to infants, young toddlers, and children in preschool and kindergarten, which has playhouses, slides, tunnels, and endless toys for them to engage with.

Dozens of kids were also found taking full advantage of the indoor activities that Badger Sports Park in Appleton has to offer.

“We have mini-bowling with the bowling balls being about 3 pounds so toddlers can use it and adults can use it,” said Karina Agen, the Badger Sports Park General Manager. “We also have laser tag for 7 and older and bounce houses for 10 and under.”

The kitchen and big space that the indoor sports park offers are convenient for families big and small to enjoy.

Eastern Wisconsin Excellence in Education Awards seeking staff nominations

“If you want to come in, play some games, and eat some food, this is a really good one-stop, and you’re done location,” stated Agen.

If you’re looking for a place to spend some time with your kids and let them burn off some energy, you can check out more online for Kidz Town or Badger Sports Park.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WFRV Local 5 - Green Bay, Appleton.