Kids may have destroyed a $1.5M home with chainsaws and axes because it's 'supposed to have a ghost,' one of their dads said

A UK couple's $1.5 million home was wrecked by kids with chainsaws and axes.

The father of one child involved said said the kids thought it was haunted.

Legend has it the ghost of a dead woman resides in the property.

The father of one of the youths who trashed a couple's $1.5 million home with chainsaws and axes said they may have done it because they believed the property to be haunted.

A group of seven children — some as young as 11 — ransacked the six-bedroom home of Joanna and Matt Pittard on the Isle of Wight in southern England.

The owners were on vacation at the time, according to testimony from a resulting court case.

The children admitted causing criminal damage, local reports on the proceeding said, and were issued with fines. None were named.

The group caused £300,000 ($371,000) worth of damage local news outlet Island Echo reported.

They destroyed paintings, a stained-glass window, a chandelier, and a grandfather clock, the report said.

They also took axes, chainsaws, and sledgehammers to every room, and covered the walls and floors in bleach, oil paint, and ketchup.

The father of one of the children told the MailOnline he was "devastated" by what they had done and said he was "totally shocked" when police showed him photos of the damage.

"I really do feel so sorry for the owners. If I saw them, I would apologise for what my son did," he told the outlet. "They did not deserve this. I just feel shame."

He said the kids may have targeted the house because they believe it's haunted.

Legend has it the ghost of a dead woman resides in the property, which is a former rectory, according to the book "Ghosts of Isle of Wight" by Gay Baldwin.

The book says a maid died in the house after being locked away upstairs as punishment, MailOnline reported, and that locals have reported spotting a ghostly figure in the windows.

"The house isn't too far from where we live. I think they chose it because it was supposed to have a ghost," the boy's father told the outlet.

A passage of the book, obtained by The Metro, described the house as "400 years old in parts and probably older."

"Everyone in the district knows of the haunted room in the north gable, and of the wasted face of an erring maidservant who was locked in the room for punishment and died there," the passage said.

"A bold Shanklin youth climbed up a ladder to investigate. What he saw sent him reeling backwards to his own death. So they say."

In court local magistrate Keith Jones called the group's behavior "appalling" and "an absolute disgrace to all of you," Island Echo reported.

Six of the children were ordered to pay £1,500 ($1,800) each in compensation and given a 12-month referral order, according to local police. The seventh of the group is due to be sentenced later in November.

Pittard, the owner, described the attack on her home as "mindless" in a victim statement.

"We are horrified at the evil vandalism and attempts at arson at our property," she said, according to Island Echo. "It will take a long time to recover financially and emotionally from this event."

