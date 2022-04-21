‘Some kids will be missing:’ Memphis mother allegedly threatened to blow up son’s elementary school

A Memphis mother was arrested after allegedly threatening to blow up her son’s elementary school.

The incident unfolded April 20 when Memphis Police responded to a threatening phone call at Getwell Elementary, 2794 Getwell Rd.

According to an affidavit, a teacher’s assistant said a woman called the school asking about her son’s missing backpack.

The woman became angry and threatened to blow up the school, saying ‘some kids will be missing,’ according to the affidavit.

The mother then called back and spoke with the principal.

The principal advised the woman identified herself as Loretta Treadwell, her maiden name.

During an investigation, police learned her married named is Loretta Clayton, the affidavit said.

The principal said she spoke with Clayton earlier in the week about the missing backpack.

The principal told her she not call and make threats to blow up the school.

According to the affidavit, Clayton, 30, told the principal she only said some kids will be missing.

Police verified Clayton’s phone number from the calls.

She’s charged with Threat of Mass Violence on School Property, records show.

Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD

Trending stories:



