Kids find their mother and a man shot to death in a Miami Gardens home. What happened?

Two siblings coming home from school on Tuesday afternoon found their mother and her boyfriend shot to death in Miami Gardens, police say.

Around 2:30 p.m., Miami Gardens officers rushed to a home in the 4500 block of Northwest 185th Street, where they found a man and a woman with gunshot wounds, police spokeswoman Diana Delgado-Gourgue said in a news release. The two were later pronounced dead on scene.

“Preliminary investigation revealed two juvenile siblings arrived home and discovered their mother and her boyfriend inside the home unresponsive,” Delgado-Gourgue said. “A firearm was located on the scene near the adult male.”

This developing story will be updated as more information becomes available.