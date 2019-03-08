Can Kids Use Neti Pots?

If your child suffers from seasonal allergies, you're familiar with the feeling of wanting to do just about anything to help your kiddo breath easier. When it comes to nasal congestion, could a neti pot be your new secret weapon?

Good news: Experts say neti pots are safe for kids as long as your child’s pediatrician is on board! These teapot-like devices designed to rinse mucus and allergens out of nasal passages can be safe for kids as young as 2, according to the FDA.

Widely available at drugstores, neti-pot kits come with saline packets that you mix with 4 to 8 ounces of sterile or distilled water. Using tap water to make the solution can cause life-threatening infections, cautions Elizabeth Matsui, M.D., chair of the American Academy of Pediatrics section on allergy and immunology. Let your child watch a YouTube video of another kid using a neti pot so she can see how the solution goes in one nostril and comes out the other one.

