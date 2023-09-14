Kids at park ‘purposely’ targeted and nearly hit by reckless driver in SUV, CO cops say

Children near a park were nearly “purposely” hit by an 18-year-old accused of reckless driving, Colorado officials said.

On Sept. 11, the man was seen quickly leaving Aqua Vista Park in a gold SUV after he was accused of almost hitting 20 kids, according to a Sept. 13 Facebook post by the Aurora Police Department.

Surveillance footage from a nearby home shows the car “speeding towards a group of kids,” police said.

Officers said, even though not shown in the video, there were more kids walking to a school bus or in the park.

Children were crossing the street, and others were on the sidewalk, police said.

One of the kids was almost hit when the car accelerated toward them as they were crossing the street, officers said.

Police have located the car and are determining possible charges, officials said.

The Aurora Police Department asks the public to call 720-913-7867 if you have any information on the incident, officials said.

Aurora is 10 miles east of Denver.

Wrong-way driver going over 100 mph says he was meeting friend for sex, Utah cops say

Car with only 3 tires reached speeds of 95 mph on I-95, Florida cops say

Motorcyclist was driving 100 mph before crash that killed pedestrian, Georgia police say