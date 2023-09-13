Kids on planes can be annoying but separation isn't the answer | Cruising Altitude

We’ve all had it: the impending sense of doom that comes with boarding an overnight flight only to find that there was a baby seated next to us. Think of the lost sleep potential!

A recent survey by PhotoAiD, an online passport photo generation tool, found that around 80% of Americans support the idea of adult-only flights, including 83% of traveling parents. And nearly 70% of the respondents who opposed entirely kid-free flights said they would support child-free zones on regular planes.

Some airlines (mostly in Europe and Asia) are doing something about it by introducing kid-free zones on some flights. Corendon Airlines, a Dutch-Turkish leisure carrier, was the most recent company to introduce such an option, and it renewed the debate about whether or not this was a good thing for most travelers.

“Who among us has not had this dream?” said Samuel Engel, a lecturer at Boston University’s Questrom School of Business and a senior vice president at consulting firm ICF. “There’s something deep about the wish for peace.”

Engel also said kid-free seating can be a good way for airlines to boost their revenues.

The PhotoAiD survey showed travelers were willing to pay up to 30% more for seating in a child-free zone.

“As the traffic demand has recovered more quickly in leisure than in business, airlines have doubled down on how they can create value for leisure travelers and charge for value for leisure travelers,” Engel told me.

But I have to admit I’m skeptical about this whole idea for a few reasons.

Could kid-free zones on airplanes really work to make flying less stressful? Are they ever realistically going to happen?

Could child-free zones take off?

I’m not even convinced that kids are the most disruptive airline passengers, and it turns out, probably neither are you.

As I wrote about a few months ago, air rage incidents remain a huge problem on flights these days, and guess what: they’re almost entirely perpetrated by adults.

Sure, a kid might cry and scream for a few hours, but when was the last time a toddler tried to stab a flight attendant with a spoon?

In that context, most adults agree that their fellow grown-ups can be way worse on planes.

When given the choice between hypothetically sitting next to “a crying, wailing or otherwise ‘misbehaving’ child,” or a “rude, hygienically challenged, loudly talking or otherwise annoying adult,” 60% of PhotoAiD’s survey respondents said they’d choose sitting next to the kid.

“Which is worse: A kid watching an iPad or a stag party getting drunk and shouting their way to Prague?” Engel said. “It’s the behavior you care about, not the person.”

Honestly, the whole idea of child-free zones on planes reminds me of smoking sections. Am I old enough to have flown on smoking flights? No, but I’m told the cigarette smoke did not stay in its designated rows when there were smoking and non-smoking sections. I have to imagine it’d be the same with kid-free seating as well in practice, and Engel agreed.

“Who yet has invented the technology to wall off the sound?” he said. “You just tell that noise to stay back in row 24.”

Child-free zones on US airlines?

At any rate, Engel said, it’s unlikely that U.S. airlines are going to introduce kid-free zones any time soon. Not only because the American spirit of equality makes them ultimately anathema to many travelers, but also because it could wind up being a bad business proposition, especially for the ultra-low cost carriers who are the most likely to try them out.

Even Hooters Air didn’t bar kids from flying, as one mother told USA TODAY in 2006.

“It’s operationally very difficult. You’re talking about separating out families, you want to be able to shift passengers around at the last minute,” Engel said. “I imagine at a place like Spirit, the ultra-low cost carriers there’s a tension between creativity in their revenue generation and the priority they place on operational efficiency.”

In the meantime, there’s another solution Engel recommends that’s probably more effective than an adults-only zone.

“The single greatest improvement to air travel other than an empty seat next to you is ear plugs. The Hearos foam earplugs are magical, and they will create a space for you that beats any electronics,” he said.

