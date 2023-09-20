Do you or your kids play Fortnite?
Parents, if your kids play Fortnite, you may be eligible for a refund. The Federal Trade Commission will notify more than 37-million people as part of a settlement with Fortnite creator, Epic Games.
Epic Games will be forced to provide refunds to Fortnite players who were allegedly tricked into making unintended purchases on the platform. The FTC says this is one of the largest refunds in a gaming-related case to happen to date.
Epic Games chief creative officer Donald Mustard is stepping down. The industry veteran, instrumental in guiding Fortnite to immense popularity, said he will retire at the end of September.
Emma Roberts has apparently apologized for making transphobic remarks to "American Horror Story" co-star Angelica Ross.
A 1-year-old died after reportedly being exposed to fentanyl at his New York City day care.
This creator revealed the secret to maintaining a candle's scent. The post Creator shares how often to light a candle to keep the scent fresh appeared first on In The Know.
Interested in watching all the old 'Spy Kids' movies? Now that's a mission worth fighting for.
Fed policymakers kept the federal funds rate unchanged at a 22-year high of 5.25% to 5.5% in September.
Stocks were mixed Wednesday as Wall Street digested the Federal Reserve's decision to hold interest rates steady as expected.
Many American have caught COVID more than once. How much does that put your health at risk?
Here's how the Fed's pause on raising interest rates would affect savings products, various types of loans and credit cards.
The majority of EA's Criterion Games studio will now focus on Battlefield. A "core group" will continue to work on Need for Speed.
The Biden administration agreed to unfreeze $6 billion in funds to secure the release of five Americans held captive in Iran. Was it worth the hefty price tag?
Lawyer Lin Wood will testify in the Georgia case against Donald Trump. Three “fake electors” there seek to have their cases moved to federal court, and the judge handling the indictment says Kenneth Chesebro and Sidney Powell can interview members of the grand jury that voted to indict them.
Saquon Barkley has been ruled out for Thursday's game against the San Francisco 49ers
Here's a list of the best games for Nintendo Switch and Nintendo Switch Lite, from A to Z trigger, as chosen by Engadget editors.
Anthony Richardson was not able to practice Wednesday.
The Cybertruck's long-awaited delivery date is approaching, but we're not done hearing about all the wild things Tesla could attempt with its most ambitious EV yet.
"This was not a vanity thing," Shepherd said of her decision.
It's time for the 2023 WNBA playoffs. Here's how to tune in.