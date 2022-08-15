This Kid's Reaction To Dropping His Hot Dog Is The Play Of The Day

A young MLB fan who dropped his hot dog at the Tigers-White Sox game in Chicago on Sunday had an unexpected response: a face-palm!

And it’s pretty funny.

Absolutely brutal 🤦‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/4NoqTPrEA7 — White Sox Talk (@NBCSWhiteSox) August 14, 2022

We’ve all had those d’oh! moments, kid. One Twitter user noted that given his grownup’s Detroit Tigers hat, the lad is likely to encounter more disappointment as a Tigers supporter.

Detroit resides in last place of the American League’s Central Division and hasn’t had a winning season since 2016. The team lost again on Sunday to compound the hot dog loss.

The Tigers’ whole season merits a face-palm.

Twitter shared the boy’s pain.

Grandma was like “Sucks to be you” and then takes bite out of her hotdog. — Reno Hightower (@RenoHightower3) August 14, 2022

Kid just dropped a $12 hot dog and took it like a champ https://t.co/TLMhJbI4dj — Eli Berk (@eli_berk) August 14, 2022

Old school dad, "Pick it up. It's still good." — Steve Murray (@SteveMurray84) August 14, 2022

Poor kid finds out early in life that being a Tigers fan can provide some...unfortunate moments. https://t.co/Hw038dfebE — ToshiroMifunny (@djallen66) August 14, 2022

Poor kid 🤣🤣 — Kelly 🍁🐧 (@RageGrl) August 14, 2022

I've never related to anything more than this. pic.twitter.com/TnsFo9SaEg — CM (@cmedina8983) August 14, 2022

The best part of this is how his bun has 8 bites out of it but the actual hot dog has zero. 🤣 https://t.co/CGhgdqTctE — Daniel (@Danlavoy) August 14, 2022

Somehow this is Tony La Russa's fault — Jessica (@Slinkyka) August 14, 2022

That's a tough loss, but you could pick it up and put it right back on the bun and it would still be better than the hotdogs at Wrigley Field. — citizenxoxo (@citizen_xoxo) August 14, 2022

This article originally appeared on HuffPost and has been updated.

