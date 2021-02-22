Kids represent a small fraction of overall COVID-19 deaths in the US but 75% of them are children of color

Sarah Al-Arshani
Kids coronavirus
A temperature check is taken as students return to St. Joseph Catholic School in La Puente, California on November 16, 2020. FREDERIC J. BROWN/AFP via Getty Images

Children make up a small percentage of the overall COVID-19 death toll in the US, but the majority of the adolescents who have died from the virus so far were children of color.

As of February 11, 241 kids died from COVID-19, according to data from the American Academy of Pediatrics and the Children's Hospital Association.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention found that 75% of COVID-19 deaths among children were kids of color.

The CDC study looked at 121 deaths among children between February and July 2020 and found that 45% were Hispanic, 29% were Black, and 4% were non-Hispanic American Indian or Alaska Native.

The death rate among children of color is higher than the death rate of adults of color compared to their white counterparts. Adults of color are more than twice as likely to die from the coronavirus.

NPR reported that similar to adults, underlying conditions like asthma, obesity, and cardiac issues are a risk factor for children to develop severe illness.

Altogether, there have been more than 3 million coronavirus cases among kids, about 13% of the overall number of cases in the US.

However, while many kids who died from coronavirus complications end up in the hospital, many have died at home or in the emergency room, NPR reported.

Tagan, 5, fell sick in October and her mother Lastassija White took her to the hospital after she woke up vomiting in the middle of the night, The Washington Post reported. Doctors at Northwest Texas Healthcare System hospital sent her home and told her to isolate after she tested positive for coronavirus. That night, White found her unresponsive.

Kimora "Kimmie" Lynum was 9 when she died from COVID-19 and no one knew she had the virus until after she died, the Post reported.

Lynum told her mother that she had a stomachache one day in July and after her temperature shot up to 103, she was rushed to the hospital where doctors did not test her for the coronavirus and sent her home. She seemed to be doing better and playing but six days later she took a nap and was later found unresponsive.

Several factors, including underlying conditions and multisystem inflammatory syndrome - a very rare post-inflammatory condition that impacts kids weeks after a coronavirus infection - could lead to death, the Post reported.

Another factor was simply a lack of awareness at the start of the pandemic that kids could be severely impacted by the virus. Dr. Preeti Malani, an infectious disease specialist at the University of Michigan told NPR: "for a long time, it was believed that children didn't die from this."

Read the original article on Business Insider

Recommended Stories

  • Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Surprise Texas Women's Shelter Damaged in Winter Storm

    The Duke and Duchess of Sussex supported the Dallas shelter through their nonprofit Archewell Foundation

  • Fauci expects U.S. will make up weather-related vaccine delays as soon as the 'middle of the week'

    Bad weather wreaked havoc across much of the United States last week, especially in Texas. The resulting power outages and water shortages proved to be serious consequences on their own, but, like everything else in the past year, the deadly storm did not occur outside the context of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, and it led to a slowdown in COVID-19 vaccine distribution. Dr. Anthony Fauci, the nation's top infectious disease expert told NBC's Chuck Todd on Sunday acknowledged the setback, but was optimistic it was only a temporary one. Indeed, 2 million of the 6 million doses that were delayed are already making their way to vaccination sites, Fauci said. He then predicted things will be back on track by the middle of the week. TODAY: Dr. Fauci tells @chucktodd that weather-related vaccine delays should be resolved "by the middle of the week." Fauci: "We can play pretty good catchup. ... It's a temporary setback." pic.twitter.com/lTqFoQDlNN — Meet the Press (@MeetThePress) February 21, 2021 Of course, delivery is just one aspect of distribution, but Houston, Texas, Mayor Sylvester Turner said vaccination sites were up and running again in his city, which was hit hard by the weather, on Saturday, and the major Federal Emergency Management Agency site will open Monday. He anticipates more than 100,000 people will get vaccinated in Texas' largest city this week. Can Houston get vaccines back on track after the winter storm caused delays?@SylvesterTurner tells @margbrennan starting Monday, Houston's major FEMA distribution site will open with 6K vaccines per day for the next 6-8 weeks. Plans to vaccinate more than 100K this week pic.twitter.com/fJGHv5WQxn — Face The Nation (@FaceTheNation) February 21, 2021 More stories from theweek.com5 outrageously funny cartoons about Ted Cruz's Cancun getawayThe boom in 'green' energyDemocrats on potential Biden Supreme Court pick: Steer clear of the Ivy League

  • Please Stop With The Medical Gaslighting

    I’m so sick—pun intended--of the medical gaslighting, because it only makes my constant suffering worse.

  • Haunted by unfounded fears for their fertility, British Indians are more likely to resist getting COVID-19 vaccine

    A report found that 56% of British Indians were vaccine-hesitant. They also worry vaccines are tainted with alcohol or meat products.

  • British Royals, Meghan and Harry, Steal the London Spotlight

    London Fashion Week may be in full swing, but it's Britain's royal family, rather than designers, who've been grabbing much of the attention.

  • As millions of kids skip kindergarten, the learning gap widens – and schools may lose funding

    With parents desperate for alternatives to distance learning, kindergarten enrollment has plummeted in districts across the country.

  • Remembering the lives lost to COVID-19: Carmelina Inchaustegui, 77, of Miami

    Carmelina Inchaustegui, 77, of Miami, died on Jan. 17, 2021, following an almost monthlong battle with COVID-19. She’s among hundreds of thousands of Americans who have lost their lives to the disease since the onset of the coronavirus pandemic in early 2020. Inchaustegui immigrated to the U.S. from Cuba in the early sixties, shortly after Fidel Castro took control over the island on Jan. 1, 1959. The Cuban Revolution unleashed the largest refugee flow to the U.S. in history, and Inchaustegui was one of over a million Cubans who fled the island and came to the U.S. in search for a better life.

  • Chrissy Teigen Pays Tribute To Baby Jack On What Would’ve Been His Due Date

    "Today was your due date. we love you forever," she wrote.

  • 'Never judge a book by its cover': Joke contestants flip the script on 'American Idol'

    'Idol' fans were mad when the judges' decision to put through two novelty acts took a spot from a memorable singer with actually serious intentions.

  • Fauci: Returning Students to In-Person Learning Is ‘Not an Easy Issue’

    Dr. Anthony Fauci, the nation’s top infectious-disease expert, said returning students to in-person learning amid the coronavirus pandemic is “not an easy issue,” though the “default position is that we should try to do everything we can to get the children back to school safely.” In an interview with Meet the Press that aired Sunday, host Chuck Todd asked Fauci if he would feel comfortable going into a classroom and teaching, adding that it has understandably caused “consternation” as scientists say reopening classrooms is “relatively safe” and teachers argue they are still taking a risk in returning to schools. “You know it’s tough because I have not been in that situation,” Fauci said. “I can tell you I have a daughter who I adore who’s actually doing just that right now as we speak in a city far from Washington, D.C. so, I understand the concern that people have.” “There’s so many complicated issues: how the teachers feel, how the parents feel about the possibility of bringing infection back home,” he said, adding that the “default position is that we should try to do everything we can to get the children back to school safely.” “It’s not an easy issue,” Fauci added. Anybody who says it is an easy decision to make is not looking at the complexity of it.” WATCH: Dr. Fauci tells @ChuckTodd that the "default position is that we should try to do everything we can to get the children back to school safely." #MTP Fauci: "It is not an easy issue. Anybody who says it is an easy decision to make is not looking at the complexity of it." pic.twitter.com/1HmmKQYiNW — Meet the Press (@MeetThePress) February 21, 2021 Todd asked Fauci, “Based on the CDC guidelines, what level of risk is an unvaccinated teacher taking right now by going in a reopened in school?” “You cannot give a numerical figure to that,” Fauci responded. “You can’t say, ‘What is the risk? Give me a number.’” He continued: “I mean obviously being in school is very similar to being in the community, so the risk of a teacher getting infected in the school is very likely very much similar to what you would see in the community. But we don’t know that yet.” Fauci said studies have not been done “where you can quantitate and make a decision” based on the outcome. “The data get fuzzy when you try to compare what happens when you’re not in the school versus what happens when you are in the school,” he said. However, CDC Director Rochelle Walensky earlier this month supported schools reopening safely, saying there is “increasing data” that students can safely return to the classroom. A peer-reviewed study from the American Academy of Pediatrics of more than 90,000 students and staff attending school in-person at eleven school districts found that only 32 COVID-19 infections were acquired within schools and no instances of child-to-adult transmission of the virus were reported. “Vaccination of teachers is not a prerequisite for safe reopening of schools,” Walensky said.

  • People Who Have Had COVID Should Get Single Vaccine Dose, Studies Suggest

    Nearly 30 million people in the United States — and probably many others whose illnesses were never diagnosed — have been infected with the coronavirus so far. Should these people still be vaccinated? Two new studies answer that question with an emphatic yes. In fact, the research suggests that for these people, just one dose of the vaccine is enough to turbocharge their antibodies and destroy the coronavirus — and even some more infectious variants. Sign up for The Morning newsletter from the New York Times The results of these new studies are consistent with the findings of two others published over the past few weeks. Taken together, the research suggests that people who have had COVID-19 should be immunized — but a single dose of the vaccine may be enough. “I think it’s a really strong rationale for why people who were previously infected with COVID should be getting the vaccine,” said Jennifer Gommerman, an immunologist at the University of Toronto who was not involved in the new research. A person’s immune response to a natural infection is highly variable. Most people make copious amounts of antibodies that persist for many months. But some people who had mild symptoms or no symptoms of COVID-19 produce few antibodies, which quickly fall to undetectable levels. The vaccines “even the playing field,” Gommerman said, so that anyone who has recovered from COVID-19 produces enough antibodies to protect against the virus. The latest study, which has not yet been published in a scientific journal, analyzed blood samples from people who have had COVID-19. The findings suggested that their immune systems would have trouble fending off B1351, the coronavirus variant first identified in South Africa. But one shot of either the Pfizer-BioNTech or Moderna vaccine significantly changed the picture: It amplified the amount of antibodies in their blood by a thousandfold — “a massive, massive boost,” said Andrew T. McGuire, an immunologist at the Fred Hutchinson Cancer Research Center in Seattle, who led the study. Flush with antibodies, samples from all of the participants could neutralize not only B1351 but also the coronavirus that caused the severe acute respiratory syndrome, or SARS, epidemic in 2003. In fact, the antibodies seemed to perform better than those in people who had not had COVID and had received two doses of a vaccine. Multiple studies have suggested that the Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna vaccines are about five times less effective against the variant. The researchers obtained blood samples from 10 volunteers in the Seattle COVID Cohort Study who were vaccinated months after contracting the coronavirus. Seven of the participants received the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine, and three received the Moderna vaccine. Blood taken about two to three weeks after vaccination showed a significant jump in the amounts of antibodies compared with the samples collected before vaccination. The researchers do not yet know how long the increased amount of antibodies will persist, but “hopefully, they’ll last a long time,” McGuire said. The researchers also saw increases in immune cells that remember and fight the virus, McGuire said. “It looks pretty clear that we’re boosting their preexisting immunity,” he said. In another new study, researchers at New York University found that a second dose of the vaccine did not add much benefit at all for people who have had COVID-19 — a phenomenon that has also been observed with vaccines for other viruses. In that study, most people had been infected with the coronavirus eight or nine months earlier but saw their antibodies increase by a hundredfold to a thousandfold when given the first dose of a vaccine. After the second dose, however, the antibody levels did not increase any further. “It’s a real testament to the strength of the immunologic memory that they get a single dose and have a huge increase,” said Dr. Mark J. Mulligan, director of the NYU Langone Vaccine Center and the study’s lead author. In some parts of the world, including the United States, a significant minority of the population has already been infected, Mulligan noted. “They definitely should be vaccinated,” he said. It is unclear whether the thousandfold spike in antibody levels recorded in the lab will occur in real-life settings. Still, the research shows that a single shot is enough to increase the levels of antibodies significantly, said Florian Krammer, an immunologist at the Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai in New York. Krammer led another of the new studies, which showed that people who have had COVID-19 and received one dose of a vaccine experienced more severe side effects from the inoculation and had more antibodies compared with those who had not been infected before. “If you put all four papers together, that’s providing pretty good information about people who already had an infection only needing one vaccination,” Krammer said. He and other researchers are trying to persuade scientists at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to recommend only one dose for those who have recovered from COVID-19. Ideally, those people should be monitored after the first shot in case their antibody levels plummet after some weeks or months, said Dennis R. Burton, an immunologist at the Scripps Research Institute in La Jolla, California. The fact that the supercharged antibodies observed in the new study can fight the 2003 SARS virus suggests that a single dose of the vaccine may have prompted the volunteers’ bodies to produce “broadly neutralizing antibodies” — immune molecules capable of attacking a broad range of related viruses, Burton said. He and other scientists have for decades investigated whether broadly neutralizing antibodies can tackle multiple versions of HIV at once. HIV mutates faster than any other virus and quickly evades most antibodies. The new coronavirus mutates much more slowly, but there are now multiple variants of the virus that seem to have evolved to be more contagious or to thwart the immune system. The new study may provide clues on how to make a single vaccine that stimulates the production of broadly neutralizing antibodies that can destroy all variants of the coronavirus, Burton said. Without such a vaccine, scientists will need to tweak the vaccines every time the virus changes significantly. “You’re stuck in a kind of Whac-a-Mole approach,” he said. It will probably take many months if not longer to develop and test that sort of vaccine against the coronavirus, but “that’s the longer-term way to approach this virus.” This article originally appeared in The New York Times. © 2021 The New York Times Company

  • Hand-holding but no hugs: UK OKs some nursing home visits

    The British government announced a small step out of the nation's lockdown on Saturday — allowing nursing home residents to have a single friend or family member visit them indoors. For months, nursing home residents have only been able to see loved ones outdoors or through screens. Prime Minister Boris Johnson says he will announce a “road map” out of lockdown on Monday.

  • A Johns Hopkins professor predicts the US will reach herd immunity by April, but many experts aren't so optimistic

    The nation's rapid drop in coronavirus cases is evidence it's close to reaching herd immunity, Dr. Martin Makary wrote in The Wall Street Journal.

  • Family devastated by loss, comforted to bring home remains of missing father Cory Dale Moore

    Cory Dale Moore, 32, had been missing since September 3, 2020.

  • ‘Miss Scarlet and the Duke’ Creator Didn’t Want to Just Put Sherlock Holmes in a Wig

    When series creator Rachael New sat down to conceive "Miss Scarlet," she took stock of how characters were being envisioned in the wake of the #MeToo movement.

  • Courtney Love Honors Kurt Cobain on What Would've Been His 54th Birthday: 'Beautiful Boy'

    Kurt Cobain died by suicide in 1994 after a lengthy battle with drugs and depression

  • If users don't agree to WhatsApp's new privacy policy by May 15, they won't be able to send messages or make calls

    WhatsApp tried to get users to sign off on the new policy in January but caused a privacy scare that sent users flocking to rival messaging apps.

  • Bridgerton Star Regé-Jean Page Perfectly Spoofed His Own Show on Saturday Night Live

    “People just want me to be this guy who says, ‘I burn for you.’”

  • 6 royal baby traditions Meghan Markle and Prince Harry won't be expected to follow

    Since the couple recently announced they wouldn't be returning to royal duties, they will have more freedom this time around.

  • Chick-fil-A will stop selling bagels and decaf coffee this spring. Here are all the menu changes coming soon.

    Many fast food chains have slimmed down menus in the last year to keep wait times short and deal with supply issues.