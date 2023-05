BuzzFeed

"I met my husband in a business school class. I'm 24, and he’s about 22 years older than I am. He's the heir to one of the biggest family fortunes in the state. Everything was perfect in the beginning, and I have no regrets. But I’m pretty lonely most days. It's just me, the dog, and my year-old daughter. He works all the time and travels a lot, so most of the time, it’s just me in this big house. I just want to travel and do the things women my age do. All the money in the world isn't worth it