Kids safe after car is stolen with them inside. Sacramento-area officers search for suspect

Roseville police are looking for leads on a person that they say stole a car with two children inside it early Saturday.

Police were notified at 7:21 a.m. that a man with reddish hair had stolen a vehicle with two children — ages 6 and 11 — still inside, as it was parked at a gas station at Washington Boulevard and Pleasant Grove Boulevard.

The car’s owner had gone inside the station while the children remained in the car, police said.

A police search for the car began and at 7:44 a.m. the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Department received a 911 call from one of the children. The child said that they were safe and that the man had fled the car on foot.

The suspect was last seen walking in the 4000 block of Watt Avenue in Sacramento.

“Working in coordination with our surrounding law enforcement agencies, we’re continuing to follow-up on leads in search of the suspect,” police said in a Facebook post.

Anyone with knowledge about the incident is requested to call the Roseville Police Department at 916-774-5000.