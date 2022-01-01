Kids Save Driver, Whataburger, World Series: GA Good News 2021

GEORGIA — As the coronavirus continues to rage on, 2021 had its own share of sad, life-changing, and downright bad news across the world, United States and Georgia. But before we can bid farewell to this year, we should also be reminded of the good in the Peach State.

Patch has rounded up the top good news stories from 2021 as listed below. As always, thank you for being loyal readers.

'They Are My Heroes': Paulding Students Save Bus Driver's Life



After a Paulding County Schools bus driver suffered from a mini stroke on the job, two middle schoolers stepped up — and saved her life.

Whataburger Considers Expansion Into Georgia, Metro Atlanta

Representatives of the popular Texas fast-food chain Whataburger reportedly have been scouting several Atlanta-area locations.

2 $1 Million Winners In GA As $731.1M Powerball Jackpot Is Won



There was a big winner in the Powerball lottery jackpot in January, one of the largest prizes in the game's history at $731.1 million. Unfortunately that winner lives in Maryland — but two Georgia lottery participants won $1 million.

Braves Pummel Astros To Win 2021 World Series



The Atlanta Braves clinched their first World Series win in 26 years by beating the Houston Astros on Nov. 2.

9 Georgia Hospitals Ranked Among 2021's Best

A new ranking by Healthgrades evaluates the top 50, 100 and 250 hospitals in America.

All GA Public School Teachers, Staff To Receive Bonus Payment

The state of Georgia provided a bonus payment to every public-school teacher and school staff member.

Oscars Honors Tyler Perry Honored For Philanthropy

The Atlanta entertainment mogul received the Jean Hersholt Humanitarian Award from the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences.

1,001 Dogs Adopted Out Of Gwinnett Jail Dog Program

The program has been around for 11 years and just celebrated its 1,001st dog adoption. More than 100 cats have been adopted out, too.

Buc-ee's To Open Enormous Travel Center Off I-75 In Calhoun



Billed in a news release as "home of the world's cleanest bathrooms, freshest food and friendliest beaver," the new Buc-ee's location is located on Union Grove Road, just off Interstate 75.

3 Atlanta Colleges Make Princeton Review's 2022 'Best' List

The 30th annual edition includes 387 colleges from across the country. See which Georgia schools made the list.

This article originally appeared on the Canton-Sixes Patch