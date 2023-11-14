Kids saw sex offender, 60, having sex in public on Dunedin Causeway, cops say

A 60-year-old registered sex offender was arrested Friday night after multiple people, including children, saw him having “fully nude sexual intercourse” with a woman on the Dunedin Causeway, according to court records.

The incident occurred about 9 p.m. on Friday when the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office received “multiple calls” from the causeway reporting that a man and woman were having sex in public, reports state.

When deputies arrived, they found Robert Benjamin Clarke, of Sun City Center, doing what the callers said he had been doing, according to reports.

“After being taken into custody and asked about the incident, the defendant showed zero remorse that multiple juveniles had witnessed this act,” a deputy wrote in an arrest report. “He stated the children should be at home and not on the causeway.”

Clarke is a sex offender because of a federal child pornography conviction from 2009. He is on supervisory probation, according to records from the Florida Department of Law Enforcement’s sexual offender and predator system.

He is facing a felony charge of lewd and lascivious exhibition in connection with the incident Friday, records show. Bail was set at $50,000, which Clarke posted. He was released from jail Monday morning. A judge ordered he be outfitted with a monitor and that he stay away from the causeway and from minors.

The woman, who is 55 and from St. Petersburg, was arrested on a charge of exposure of sexual organs, which is a misdemeanor. Court records indicate that she told deputies that having sex on the causeway “was always a dream of mine.”