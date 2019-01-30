Kids School Donald Trump On Climate Change With Pictures He'll Understand On 'Kimmel'

President Donald Trump was rightly taken to task Monday after he once again

In the beautiful Midwest, windchill temperatures are reaching minus 60 degrees, the coldest ever recorded. In coming days, expected to get even colder. People can’t last outside even for minutes. What the hell is going on with Global Waming? Please come back fast, we need you! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 29, 2019

So, on Tuesday night, Jimmy Kimmel recruited two children to explain the concept of global warming with illustrations that the president might be able to understand.

Apollo, 8, and Kaitlynn, 10, pointed out the difference between climate and weather and noted the concept of the greenhouse effect for Trump’s benefit. They even suggested some online reading material, should he be more interested in the topic.

Check out the clip above.