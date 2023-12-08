Kids shop with heroes this holiday season

MSP trooper Eric Iden helps a mother and child Christmas shop during the "Shop with Heroes" event Thursday night in Walmart.

BRANCH COUNTY — Eyes were wide Thursday night as 27 children arrived at the Coldwater Walmart in patrol cars and a fire truck with sirens wailing and red and blue lights flashing.

For over an hour, teens to toddlers got to “Shop with Heroes,” volunteer officers who gave time to make this Christmas better for the youngsters.

“We try to get all the kids from the shelter house and some that are nonresidential. We want the kids, some of whom that have been through a domestic violence situation, to see officers in a different light," said Kim Hemker, executive director at Branch County Coalition Against Domestic Violence.

Coldwater and Quincy police officers, Branch County Sheriff deputies, Michigan State Police troopers, Lakeland Correctional officers, Bronson Firefighters, LifeCare, and a DNR Conservation officer met the kids for dinner at the Occasions Event Center.

Paired up, “they sit and talk,” a chance to see officers as real people, Hemker said.

At the store, each paired officer received a gift card for their child to select items for themselves, parents, siblings, and Toys for Tots.

Hemker said, “Some of those kids give more to Toys for Tots than they get for themselves. A lot of times they are not in that position to do those kinds of things.”

Lakeland Corrections officers hold an annual golf outing to fund the event, Hemker said.

Walmart gives BACCADV a grant and opens the store for the shopping spree.

Officers on cellphone calculators keep track of purchases. Extra gift cards were at the checkout if someone exceeded the amount.

“Some officers pull money out of their own pocket,” Hemker said.

Back at the wrapping station, volunteers, many from Quincy High National Honor Society, wrapped each gift for Christmas.

Walmart employees served cookies and punch while the kids waited before returning home with smiles on everyone’s faces.

