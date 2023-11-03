Kids get sick due to possible lead poisoning in recalled snack products

TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) says a line of children’s snack products are being recalled due to possible lead poisoning risks.

The FDA said WanaBana USA is voluntarily recalling its WanaBana Apple Cinnamon Fruit Purée pouches due to reports there are elevated levels of lead in certain units of the product. Lead is toxic to humans and can lead to detrimental health impacts for people depending on their age and/or health status.

As this product was marketed for children, the FDA said it is important to make sure they are not exposed to lead as it can impact their health in the long term. Lead exposure can be difficult to see in children with some displaying no obvious symptoms immediately.

Parents of children who consumed these products are encouraged to reach out to their healthcare provider regarding a blood test as lead poisoning can only be identified through testing, according to the FDA. Some symptoms to be on the lookout for include:

Headache

Abdominal pain/Colic

Vomiting

Anemia

Crossroads business owner moving to Overland Park due to crime

Those who have been exposed to lead over a longer period of time may also have the following symptoms:

Irritability

Lethargy

Fatigue

Muscle aches or muscle prickling/burning

Occasional abdominal discomfort

Constipation

Difficulty concentrating/Muscular exhaustibility

Headache

Tremor

Weight loss

WanaBana Apple Cinnamon Fruit Purée pouches were sent to stores nationwide in retail locations and online sales sites. The pouches were sold in three-pack containers of 2.5 ounces. A full list of the batches and units impacted by this recall can be found here.

Woman wins lawsuit against Olathe school leaders after public comment cut off

The FDA reports four people have fallen ill due to possible exposure to the recalled products with the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services launching an investigation into the fruit pouches. The source of the lead contamination has yet to be found.

If you purchased the recalled products, you are urged by the FDA to stop using them immediately and return them to the place of purchase for a refund. If you are a parent or caregiver of a toddler or young child who may have been exposed to this product or lead, you should reach out to your healthcare provider regarding symptoms and care. If you have any questions, reach out to WanaBana at support@wanabanafruits.com.

Raytown residents perplexed by mysterious booms, explosions

For more Kansas news, click here. Keep up with the latest breaking news in northeast Kansas by downloading our mobile app.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 4 Kansas City WDAF-TV | News, Weather, Sports.