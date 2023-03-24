Kids in stolen vehicle found safe, charges filed in kidnapping

ZANESVILLE − Two little boys are safe at home after being kidnapped Thursday evening. They were found near Washington, Pennsylvania, after being spotted following an Amber alert.

The boys, ages 1 and 3, were left in a vehicle near Main and Sixth streets in Zanesville, while a parent ran into a nearby dance studio at about 5:13 pm. Zanesville Police Chief Scott Comstock said the crime was done by "an opportunist walking around the area" and advises people never to leave their keys inside a running vehicle, and never to leave children inside a vehicle, running or not. "You never know where or when someone could do something like this," Comstock said. "Be vigilant."

A release from the ZPD said a person spotted the vehicle near Washington Pennsylvania, and the Washington Police and Pennsylvania State Police stopped the vehicle just before 8 p.m. The two children were taken to a local hospital for evaluation and then "reunited with their families."

Thomas Pritchard, 46, of Zanesville, was charged with driving under the influence of alcohol, endangering children, reckless endangerment and receiving stolen property resulting from the traffic stop in Washington. He also faces two counts of kidnapping, a first degree felonies, and grand theft of a motor vehicle, a fourth degree felony, in Muskingum County.

He is currently behind held in the Washington Pennsylvania County Jail without bail.

This article originally appeared on Zanesville Times Recorder: Kids in stolen vehicle found safe