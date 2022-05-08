Kids 'Tipping' Streamers & Watching After 10pm Is Being Banned In China

Luke Plunkett
·2 min read

On Saturday the Chinese government announced a number of changes to the way kids can access and interact with content online, with the National Radio and Television Administration saying “platforms need to step up controls to stop underage users from tipping livestreamers or becoming livestreamers themselves without guardian consent”.

As Reuters report, this comes in the form of two policy changes:

Read more

1) Viewers under the age of 18 will no longer be able to “tip”, a practice where those watching a broadcast are able to send small amounts of money, usually in exchange for a spoken or text acknowledgement of their contribution.

2) Anyone watching livestreamed content via a kid’s account will have all streams locked out after 10pm, and those responsible for creating content will “need to strengthen the management of peak hours for such shows”.

Note that none of this is taking place on Twitch or YouTube; instead, China’s biggest platforms are all local services like Bilibili, Tencent’s Huya & Douyu and Douyin, which is basically the Chinese equivalent of TikTok.

These new laws come as part of an effort by Chinese authorities to target what it deems is “chaos” in the social media and livestreaming space, which is being led by both the carrot (a promotion of “appropriate and legal content”) and the stick (restrictions like these).

They’re also part of a wider effort by the Chinese government to tighten its control over the entire video game industry; we reported last month that for much of 2021 a freeze on approvals for new domestic video games had been “devastating” for the industry, with an estimated 14,000 studios/developers closing down before the process got going again. And in 2021 authorities slashed the amount of time kids were able to spend playing games, saying “Many parents have said that the gaming addiction problem among teens and children has gravely affected their ability to learn and study as well as their physical and mental health, even causing a series of societal problems.”

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • 20 Most Affordable Places To Live That Have Great Weather, Too

    With housing prices on the rise, it might seem like a tall order to find a place to live that has both affordable housing and good weather -- but such places do exist. PropertyShark analyzed U.S....

  • Miami F1 event means huge money for Dolphins owner Stephen Ross

    For Dolphins owner Stephen Ross, hosting an F1 event will translate to an eff-load of cash. Via the Orlando Sentinel, Ross is expected to generate as much money from Miami’s inaugural F1 event as he does from a full season of Dolphins home games. The F1 race also brought out the celebrities, including (via the [more]

  • Canada's Trudeau: World determined to make sure Putin loses in Ukraine

    The world will do everything possible to ensure that Russian President Vladimir Putin loses his war in Ukraine, including keeping Moscow under sanctions for years, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said late on Sunday. "What Putin needs to understand is that the West is absolutely determined and resolved to stand against what he is doing," Trudeau told Reuters in an interview. "His illegal war, his escalations, his crossing of red lines by choosing to further invade Ukraine means that we will do as a world everything we can to make sure that he loses."

  • Netflix has made a big change and you probably didn’t even notice

    It’s not quite a “great reset,” but a confluence of factors has brought about a significant moment of change for the world’s biggest streaming service. Netflix is facing more adept streaming rivals than ever, for example, while subscribers have had enough of price increases. Meanwhile, a password-sharing crackdown is coming, and junk titles (like crappy … The post Netflix has made a big change and you probably didn’t even notice appeared first on BGR.

  • Russia is playing whack-a-mole as it repeatedly blocks niche parts of the internet spreading information about Ukraine, including a pet grooming site, a scary story blog, and a sudoku site

    Data collected by digital rights and privacy group Top10VPN and shared with Insider showed Russia is blocking hundreds of small websites.

  • Federal judge dismisses Trump's lawsuit against Twitter

    Twitter didn't violate his First Amendment rights, the judge has ruled.

  • Miami startup ramping up its management tool for social media influencers

    Natalie Barbu has been a content creator since her days in high school making beauty and fashion videos on YouTube. She continued posting lifestyle content while in college, where she majored in engineering. About three years ago, she quit her day job in a corporate consulting firm to create social media content full time.

  • Meta’s Instagram to Support NFTs From Ethereum, Polygon, Solana, Flow

    NFTs from some of the most popular blockchain networks for crypto art are coming to Instagram with the announcement of a pilot as soon as Monday. The social media powerhouse owned by Meta is planning non-fungible token (NFT) integrations for Ethereum, Polygon, Solana and Flow, CoinDesk has learned. The pilot will feature a small group of NFT aficionados based in the U.S. It wasn’t immediately clear whether Instagram would support NFTs from all four chains at launch.

  • Bankless Crypto Channel Banned From YouTube

    Bankless, which claimed 150,000 subscribers to its Ethereum-focused newsletter and podcast, channel on YouTube, said it had been banned from the social media platform without warning or justification. The channel, which boasted more than 10,000 hours of content and featured people as notable as Ethereum co-founder Vitalik Buterin, said in a tweet its account had been terminated. Hey @YouTube, our community would like a word!

  • From the editor: Statesman Journal stops publishing traditional opinion content

    The Statesman Journal is committing more time and community leadership to local coverage in and around Salem.

  • This Week in Apps: Fortnite's back on iOS, TikTok's new ad product, apps hit NewFronts

    Welcome back to This Week in Apps, the weekly TechCrunch series that recaps the latest in mobile OS news, mobile applications and the overall app economy. The app industry continues to grow, with a record number of downloads and consumer spending across both the iOS and Google Play stores combined in 2021, according to the latest year-end reports. App Annie says global spending across iOS and Google Play is up to $135 billion in 2021, and that figure will likely be higher when its annual report, including third-party app stores in China, is released next year.