Your kids are too old for the family stimulus checks? You can still get a payout

The temporary expansion of the child tax credit, which is part of COVID relief, is paying out "family stimulus checks" to roughly 35 million households during the latter half of this year. Families are getting payments totaling up to $1,800 for each child under 6, and as much as $1,500 for kids ages 6 to 17.

But if you have slightly older, college-age children under your roof, you might qualify for some government cash, too — to help you cover household expenses or pay off some debt.

Certain conditions must be met. See if your kids qualify.

Families of young adults can get hundreds of dollars

diy13 / Shutterstock

The child tax credit — beefed up for 2021 to include a series of cash payments, under the massive pandemic stimulus bill President Joe Biden signed in March — is typically available only if you have kids 17 and younger.

But a one-time payment of $500, which can be taken as a tax refund when you file your return next spring, is available for familes of children ages 18 to 24.

The IRS has laid out a few eligibility conditions:

A child who's 18 years old must be claimed as a dependent.

Children 19 to 24 must be attending college full time.

Each child must have a Social Security number.

The income limits associated with the expanded child credit are in effect for these payments, too. The money starts phasing out if you earn more than $75,000 as a single tax filer or $150,000 if you're a married couple that files jointly. For head-of-household filers, the income threshold is $112,500.

Even if you don’t normally file taxes, you can still apply for the $500 credit using the IRS child tax credit non-filer sign-up tool.

Other ways to boost your budget

Juice Flair / Shutterstock

This article provides information only and should not be construed as advice. It is provided without warranty of any kind.