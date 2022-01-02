When Will Kids Under 5 Be Eligible For COVID Vaccines In FL?

FLORIDA — Children ages 5 to 11 were deemed eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine in early November, but Florida kids younger than 5 years old may be able to receive their first shot in the first half of 2022 following Pfizer's timeline, according to Forbes.

If the company follows its deadlines, a vaccine for 2- to 5-year-olds could be approved in the first half of 2022 and a vaccine for toddlers between 6 months and 2 years old could be available in the second half of 2022.

Pfizer and BioNTech said they expect to submit an application for the use of the COVID-19 vaccine under 5-year-olds in the first half of 2022, according to Pix 11.

The company is studying a possible third dose for children under 5. Pfizer said that testing has shown that their immune response with two small doses was not as high as desired, but found no safety concerns so far.

School districts in Hillsborough County and Sarasota County were allowed in September to keep their mask mandates in place after a circuit court judge rejected Gov. Ron DeSantis' arguments against the mandate in court, news outlets reported.



But legislation that DeSantis signed Nov. 18 was touted as giving parents more control over their children by forbidding school boards from requiring COVID vaccines or masks for students. The new law also allows parents to sue a school district if a child is required to wear a mask or receive a COVID vaccine.

By Nov. 20, all Florida districts had dropped their mask mandates, the Florida Phoenix reported.



Pfizer also announced it is planning to produce a third shot for children 5 to 12 years old and a different one for adolescents aged 12 to 17.



Many health experts urge everyone age 5 and older to get vaccinated against the coronavirus. Officials say vaccination is a key tool in stopping the spread of the virus in schools and elsewhere.

