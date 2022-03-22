🌱 Kids Vax Push + Neighborhood Safety Teams + Central Park Fire

Welcome back, New York City! I'm Sean Peek, filling in for your usual curator today. Let's get you started this Tuesday with everything you need to know going on in town.

Here are the top five stories in New York City today:

Yesterday, New York City launched a new COVID-19 vaccination push for kids age 5 to 11 as the state is seeing a "slight uptick" in coronavirus cases. Currently, fewer than half of New York City children in this age group have started their vaccine series, which prompted the city to launch 20 pop-up vaccine clinics. School principals will be reaching out to parents directly to inform them of the locations of these pop-up clinics. (WABC-TV) The NYPD has announced the addition of more Neighborhood Safety Teams in some of the city's most violent and crime-ridden areas as part of Mayor Eric Adam's crime-fighting plan. On Monday, the NYPD deployed five more of its anti-gun teams comprised of 300 officers to precincts in Queens, Staten Island, Canarsie (Brooklyn), Harlem, and East Harlem. These anti-gun units initially started patrolling last Monday in 28 areas where shootings have increased during the COVID-19 pandemic. (WABC-TV) Another fire has broken out in Central Park, and officials suspect it may be arson. The fire started in the Rambles near East 72nd to 74th streets in the early hours of Monday morning, just two weeks after a suspected arsonist set several blazes in Manhattan's backyard. An FDNY spokesperson said the department believes these bushfires may have been set intentionally, but they are unsure if it was the work of the same arsonist as the Mar. 8 fires. (New York City Patch) According to a new survey by the Supportive Housing Network of New York, there are currently enough vacant units in the city to house nearly all of NYC's homeless residents. The survey found that about 2,500 of the city’s 25,000 apartments for homeless housing, which are managed by NYC's Human Resources Administration (HRA), are sitting empty. The most recent federal estimate says there are 2,463 New Yorkers sleeping on rough city streets or in the subway system. According to activists, landlords, and nonprofit social service providers, the HRA has no system to automatically match homeless New Yorkers to available units, which has created a "bureaucratic logjam." (New York Post) The "Beetlejuice" musical is being sued in connection with the 2020 death of a stagehand. Last week, the estate of Peter Wright filed a wrongful death lawsuit, claiming that stagehand's fatal November 2020 fall from the fly floor at the Winter Garden Theater was caused by the production companies' negligence. "Solely as a result of the Defendants' negligence, carelessness and recklessness, Plaintiff-Decedent Peter Wright suffered fear of imminent death, pre-impact terror, and sustained severe, serious and fatal injuries," according to the civil complaint. (New York City Patch)

From my notebook:

A collaboration between Columbia University students and children and teens from The Harlem School of the Arts is a central part of an upcoming "Such Sweet Thunder" performance. Get the details on Facebook. (Facebook)

The Omicron subvariant BA.2 now accounts for 30 percent of all New York City COVID cases , according to health officials. (New York City Patch)

Following the popularity of Netflix docu-drama "Inventing Anna" (2022), a Free Anna Delvey gallery show is now on display at 176 Delancey Street as the real-life fake heiress is behind bars fighting extradition. Five of Anna "Delvey" Sorokin's works of art are among those displayed. (FOX 5 New York)

