Kids welcome 2024 early at WOW! Children's Museum in Lafayette

Dec. 31—The WOW! Children's Museum in Lafayette hosted parties to ring in 2024 a little early on Sunday.

Dozens of parents and their young kids went to the museum, 111 N. Harrison Ave., for a "noon year's eve" party as a way to countdown to 2024, without needing to stay up too late.

Anna Talley, director of operations, said that the museum has hosted the New Year's Eve at WOW! party for many years.

"We do a family-friendly version of what adults probably want to do on New Year's Eve," Talley said.

The museum had a dance and karaoke room, a craft room for kids to make their own noise-makers, face painting, balloon animals and all the usual games for kids to play with. Talley said that instead of a countdown to midnight, kids had a countdown to either 11:30 a.m. or 2:30 p.m. The museum hosted two separate events for the new year.

Talley explained that in the colder seasons it is lovely for both parents and kids to get out of the house and play.

Carly Sargent-Knudson, director of community giving, explained that the event is a way for families with young kids to celebrate the new year as many kids probably will not be able to stay up until midnight.

"It's an opportunity for families to come out and celebrate the start of a new year together, before nap time or bedtime," Sargent-Knudson said.

She said that the event is one of the most fun events WOW! hosts as the only goal of the event is for everyone to have fun.

Erada Noor welcomed in the new year with her two kids at the museum Sunday.

"I want (my kids) to celebrate New Year's, but I can't even stay up until midnight so noon is a great time for all of us," Noor said.

She said that the new year is celebrated differently throughout the whole world, and she did not want her kids to be left out of the "new year and new beginnings."

Talley and Sargent-Knudson said that WOW! prides itself on providing kids a place to learn through play in structured and unstructured ways. Sargent-Knudson said the museum gives kids the freedom to explore the area and for caregivers and children to bond through a child-led activity.

"When learning happens in a more playful environment, it happens more quickly and it sticks longer than repetitive, boring experiences," Sargent-Knudson said.

More information about WOW! Children's Museum is available at wowchildrensmuseum.org.